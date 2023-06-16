Tribeca Festival 2023: Disney+’s “Choir” is Beautiful, Inspirational and as Real as it Gets

Disney has built a legacy on telling inspirational stories. Whether it’s a princess who takes her destiny into her own hands or an underdog team who shocks the world by doing what nobody thought they could. Dozens of these stories have been told across different platforms, but none quite like that of Choir.

For the Detroit Youth Choir, everything changed when they entered the spotlight on America’s Got Talent. They’d come a long way from rehearsing in a church basement with a handful of kids, but now their past achievements are old news and the new kids need to step up. With new talent and auditions underway, can the DYC stay relevant both in their hometown and on the national stage?

The story of the Detroit Youth Choir is specific to the many, many talented people who make up this incredible organization. However, the telling of their story is not necessarily unique. While that may sound like a negative, the greatest complement I can give this new series is that is surprisingly reminiscent of HBO’s Hard Knocks, a behind-the-scene docuseries focusing on NFL teams that has been running for 18 seasons. Of course, the children of this choir are very different from the professional athletes who step in front of the camera in Hard Knocks, but the way their stories are told and the unprecedented level of access to their lives is very similar to that hit series.

The editing of the series also stands out as spectacular. So much drama is packed into each and every shot, in some cases without a single word being spoken or note being sung. The level of skill in the editing department is truly put on display in a montage of performances and rehearsals, cut together so that the song flows cleanly through shots in a variety of different venues in a beautiful way.

And then of course, there are the kids. The stars of this show are the children who make up the Detroit Youth Choir. And I do mean stars. While there is some playful awkwardness, I could not help but marvel at the level of composure and calm these kids have not only in front of a camera but on stage and in their rehearsals. Artistic Director Anthony White obviously also has a starring role to play and, along with the kids, you can’t help but root for the whole group.

Another thing this documentary does so well is provide a scope of the whole group. The audience gets to hear from so many different members of the choir and really see this organization from a variety of different angles. So in addition to rooting for the choir as a whole, you become invested in the personal stories of all of its members as well.

One area where it seemed this doc might falter just a bit was in not addressing the elephant in the room: that this group has appeared on America’s Got Talent. Fear not though, they do get to it. And they get to it in a big way, perfectly relaying the emotion of that show and amping it up with different perspectives and reactions from those involved. It is one of the most powerful moments in the show, but it’s not necessarily what the show is about. In fact, director Rudy Valdez wants to let audiences know that “as remarkable as that was and as amazing as their performances were on that show, they’re so much more than that.”

Overall, Choir is going to be one of the best Disney+ originals of the year. It’s entertaining, emotional, beautiful and just fun to watch. Even if you don’t consider yourself a fan of choirs or this style of performance, you can quickly become invested in the lives of the young stars this program is producing. The access to the lives of everyone involved in this series is incredible and it makes the show feel very real, as opposed to feeling like reality TV. This series is expertly produced and it’s going to be something you’re not going to want to miss.

Choir will be coming soon to Disney+.