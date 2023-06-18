Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “The Hot Chick”

The Rob Schneider retrospective continues with his comedic tale of switched bodies, The Hot Chick.

The Plot

Jessica is the most popular girl in school. Head cheerleader, in a long- term relationship with the high school football star Billy, Jessica has everything. When she steals enchanted earrings and then allows local loser Clive Maxtone to steal one, Jessica ends up switching bodies with the town low life.

Waking up looking like a man, Jessica must learn to survive her new reality, while also reexamining the life she has lived.

Thanks to the help of her friend April, the new Jessica becomes a better person, strengthens her family, friendships, and even her relationship with her boyfriend Billy. When the switch back finally happens, it’s like Jessica has been reborn.

The Good

Rob Schneider is quite good in the role of Jessica. For the first time in any film, Schneider shows depth and growth. He’s really showing a talent that his other Touchstone film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo never came close to showing.

Anna Faris is remarkable in the movie. She plays the naïve best friend who grows as much as the lead, which is very refreshing especially for this type of film. One wouldn’t expect so much focus on Faris’ character, and that’s just one of the unique aspects of The Hot Chick.

I was expecting something very immature when I started the movie, and I was pleasantly surprised throughout the film. The Hot Chick has its moments of ridiculousness, but overall, it was quite enjoyable.

The Bad and the Ugly

There are many inappropriate moments in the film that I doubt would be used today.

Adam Sandler’s role is a little silly, not needed, and a distraction from the movie.

The idea of switching bodies in film has been done many times. The Hot Chick is just another version of the same story told countless times. Is it as good as Big? No. If you are looking for something revolutionary with the story format from The Hot Chick this isn’t the film for you.

Beyond the Film Facts

Rob Schneider was nominated for a Razzie Award for ‘Worst Actor of the Decade’ for his work in The Hot Chick.

The film did receive a ‘World Stunt Award’ for the pillow fight scene.

Rob Schneider’s mom is a cheerleading judge.

Ashlee Simpson and Michelle Branch have their film debut with cameos in the movie.

Adam Sandler produces the film and has a small role as the bongo player.

Tia and Tamera Mowry have small roles in the film.

Melora Hardin may play Rachel McAdams’ mom in the film, but there is only eleven years difference in their age.

The film was originally rated R, but scenes were cut to make the film audience larger with a PG-13 rating.

When the movie opened, it landed in the number 5 spot, bringing in over $7 million for the weekend.

Roger Ebert did not like the film. He gave it a huge thumbs down and only a half star rating.

The DVD of the film included the edited scenes which would have turned the film into an R rated picture, including an alternate ending.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

The Hot Chick is not a great film, but I found there were many moments of joy spread throughout the movie. The concept for the movie is dated, some of the jokes are not particularly funny, but the story is saved by some excellent performances by Anna Faris and Rob Schneider.

Having watched this film after Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo I was surprised by how clean and focused the movie was. Perhaps it was because Deuce Bigalow was so bad, that anything would be better than what I saw. The Hot Chick was much better than Deuce.

It’s not original, nor is it cutting edge, but The Hot Chick gets a 1 ½ Reels rating. The movie isn’t special, but if you happen to catch it late at night, you will no doubt end up watching it all.

Cast and Crew

Rob Schneider as Clive/Jessica

Rachel McAdams as Jessica

Anna Faris as April

Eric Christian Olsen as Jake

Matthew Lawrence as Billy

Directed by Tom Brady

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Happy Madison Productions

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Budget: $34 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $35,081,594

Worldwide Total: $54,639,553

