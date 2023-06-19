Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its July 2023 new additions, including the revival of Futurama, Season 2 of This Fool, Season 3 of The Hardy Boys, and the documentary concert film Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas.
Hulu Originals
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream – June 30-July 2
Hulu returns as the Official Streaming Destination of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, bringing ESSENCE Fest Primetime to all its subscribers. The official livestream will feature performances from all three of the festival’s evening concert headliners – Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion – and many more artists including Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, T.I. Ice Cube, Ice-T, Remy Ma, Trina, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Monica, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Jagged Edge. ESSENCE Fest Primetime is a nightly five-hour star-studded live show, available to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Celebrity hosts including Rocsi, Ed Lover, Big Tigger, Pretty Vee, and more will share highlights from the daytime experiences and exclusive virtual-only content, before viewers are taken inside the Superdome for the epic live music performances. ESSENCE Fest Primetime will livestream on Hulu Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 7:00pm – 11:59pm CT. This year’s ESSENCE Fest Primetime is sponsored by Target.
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere – July 5
Told through exclusive one-on-one interviews and never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” celebrates the festival’s humble beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, to its move to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982 and then ultimately to downtown Nashville in 2001, now drawing 80,000 fans a day, across four days, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries. The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with some of Country Music’s most notable artists including Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Valierie Ellis, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Mark Miller, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Frankie Staton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.
The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries – July 7
“The Ashley Madison Affair,” a three-part, explosive docu-series exploring the unbelievable rise and fall of the scandalous and notorious dating platform Ashley Madison. As internet dating began to take off in the early 2000s, one dating site catering to extramarital affairs violated all conventions. This series explores the shameless marketing tactics that not only caught the attention of its intended audience but also a group of hackers known as The Impact Team. The docu-series tells the story of the hackers’ unmet demand, a data breach, and the catastrophic fallout. Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret.
Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries – July 11
Based on the hit podcast “Betrayal,” “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” is a love story in reverse. Jen Faison says she thought she had found her happy ending with her college sweetheart, a beloved high school teacher named Spencer Herron. However, their seemingly perfect life implodes one spring afternoon when Faison discovers that behind her fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault. The program features emotional interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties. This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.
The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere – July 13
“The Jewel Thief” is the unbelievable firsthand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.
Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere – July 14
Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.
Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1 – July 21
Antwan “Big Boi” Patton from Outkast and his business partner Janice Faison own Celebrity Trailers which specializes in over-the-top custom large vehicle renovations. From trailers and campers to sprinters and school buses – if it has wheels, Big Boi and Janice are ready to make their clients’ vehicle renovation dreams come true.
Futurama: Season 11 Premiere – July 24
After a brief 10-year hiatus, "Futurama" has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season eight have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while longtime fans will recognize payoffs to decadeslong mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history evil robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.
The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season – July 26
When Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic — the same one their Great Grandfather was after. However, they aren’t the only ones looking it…so the race is on to stop a power from being unleashed on the world! Nothing is what it seems, as The Hardy Boys and their friends face their most dangerous and unpredictable case yet. The future is coming for our heroes, whether they’re ready or not.
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7 – July 27
The Croods and the Bettermans return with more misadventures on the farm as Grug's over indulgence in Phil's experimental hair growth formula has hair raising consequences, and Dawn wrestles with critiquing her mother’s beloved beetball recipe. But when Eep finds herself competing in an Alphafight (a tournament where animals fight to determine the dominant species) she must choose between making her kooky family proud or disrupting the balance of the croodimal kingdom forever!
Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries – July 27
The gripping new four-part docu-series “Mother Undercover" tells the tales of four courageous mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. Across four captivating episodes, audiences will witness the extraordinary lengths mothers will go to protect their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, these four mothers transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations and taking matters into their own hands. “Mother Undercover” (working title) showcases the strength and resilience of these women who give new meaning to the saying “a mother’s love knows no bounds.”
This Fool: Complete Season 2 – July 28
This Fool" is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio's job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.
New On Hulu in July
July 1
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
- Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2 (CBS)
- CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5 (CBS)
- Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- Survivor: Complete Season 42 (CBS)
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33 (CBS)
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1 (CBS)
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Good Year | 2006
- Alien | 1979
- Alien 3 | 1992
- Alien Resurrection | 1997
- Aliens | 1986
- Alita: Battle Angel | 2019
- All the Right Moves | 1983
- Bachelor Party | 1984
- Bandidas | 2006
- Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018
- Bruno | 2009
- Burlesque | 2010
- Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
- Chloe | 2010
- City Of Joy | 1992
- Clive Barker's The Plague | 2006
- Closer | 2004
- Cocktail | 1988
- The Covenant | 2006
- Cover Versions | 2018
- Death on the Nile | 2022
- Deja Vu | 2006
- The Descendants | 2011
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
- Dog Soldiers | 2002
- Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead | 1991
- Elysium | 2013
- Father of the Bride | 1991
- Father of the Bride II | 1995
- Flicka | 2006
- Ford v Ferrari | 2019
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
- Fun With Dick and Jane | 2005
- Get Him to the Greek | 2010
- Gotti | 2018
- The Guardian | 2006
- The Guilty | 2018
- Here Comes The Boom | 2012
- High Heat | 2022
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
- The Hulk | 2003
- I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
- The Internship | 2013
- Joy Ride | 2001
- Jumpin' Jack Flash | 1986
- Kick-Ass | 2010
- King Kong | 2005
- Lol | 2011
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Maudie | 2017
- Metro | 1997
- Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- Our Idiot Brother | 2011
- Parental Guidance | 2011
- The Perfect Storm | 2000
- Queen of the Damned | 2002
- Real Steel | 2011
- Red Tails | 2012
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019
- See How They Run | 2022
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- Skyline | 2010
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Support the Girls | 2018
- Sweet Home Alabama | 2002
- Total Recall | 2012
- Un Padre No Tan Padre | 2017
- Villains | 2019
- The Walk | 2015
- What Happens in Vegas | 2008
- What's Love Got To Do With It | 1993
- Whiplash | 2014
- Wild Things | 1998
July 2
- ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream (Only on Hulu)
- Baby Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Camo Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Counting Jaws: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Game of Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)
- Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark Queens: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Shark Superpower: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- Sky Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
- When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
- World's Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
July 5
- CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 6
- Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
- Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
July 7
- The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- Night Train | 2023
- The Quiet Girl | 2022
July 8
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED) (Viz)
July 9
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viz)
July 10
- Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)
- 12 Strong | 2018
July 11
- Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
July 12
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
July 13
- The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Court Cam: Complete Season 4
- Pretty Problems | 2022
July 14
- Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere (FX Productions)
- A Little White Lie | 2023
- Vesper | 2022
July 15
- Black Death | 2010
- Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon | 2015
- Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game | 2022
- SAS: Red Notice | 2021
- The Two Faces Of January | 2014
July 19
- Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX Productions)
- If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)
July 20
- Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
- Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
- Day of the Dead | 1985
- Escaping My Stalker | 2020
- The Old Man | 2022
July 21
- Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)
- The Ritual Killer | 2023
- Space Oddity | 2022
July 22
- Praise Petey: Series Premiere (Freeform)
July 24
- Futurama: Season 11 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- My Happy Ending | 2023
July 26
- The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season (Hulu Original)
July 27
- The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)
- Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- In Viaggio | 2022
- Smoking Causes Coughing | 2022
July 28
- This Fool: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- The Donor Party | 2023
- God's Country | 2022
- The Lair | 2022
July 29
- Assassin | 2023
- Permanent | 2017
July 31
- Rio 2 | 2014
Leaving Hulu in July
July 2
- RBG | 2018
July 7
- The Night House | 2020
July 11
- Puss In Boots | 2011
- Shrek Forever After | 2010
July 16
- Tag | 2018
- Twilight | 2008
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012
July 17
- Georgetown | 2021
July 20
- Milkwater | 2020
July 23
- Philomena | 2013
July 29
- Black Nativity | 2013
July 31
- Aqui Entre Nos | 2012
- Arthur Christmas | 2011
- Atonement | 2007
- Baggage Claim | 2013
- Beetlejuice | 1988
- Best in Show | 2000
- Best Man Down | 2012
- Boogie Nights | 1997
- The Book Of Eli | 2010
- The Boondock Saints Ii: All Saints Day | 2009
- Breakin' All the Rules | 2004
- Brooklyn's Finest | 2010
- Casa De Mi Padre | 2012
- Chocolate (Sub) | 2008
- The Comedian | 2017
- CrazyStupidLove. | 2011
- Cyrus | 2010
- The Darkest Hour | 2011
- Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005
- Eat Pray Love | 2010
- The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016
- The Goonies | 1985
- Great Expectations | 1998
- Grown Ups | 2010
- Grown Ups 2 | 2013
- The Hunger Games | 2012
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015
- I Am Not Your Negro | 2016
- I Feel Pretty | 2018
- Ideal Home | 2018
- Identity | 2003
- Johnny Mnemonic | 1995
- The Joneses | 2009
- Joshua | 2007
- The Joy Luck Club | 1993
- Last Action Hero | 1993
- Little Man | 2006
- The Little Things | 2021
- Madeline | 1998
- The Mask | 1994
- The Meddler | 2016
- Meet the Spartans | 2008
- My Scientology Movie | 2015
- Once | 2007
- Once Upon a Time in America | 1984
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- The Power Of One | 1992
- Premium Rush | 2012
- The Raven | 2012
- Sex Drive | 2008
- Shrek | 2001
- Shrek 2 | 2004
- Siberia | 2018
- Speed | 1994
- Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997
- Stan & Ollie | 2018
- Stuck On You | 2003
- Taken 2 | 2012
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows | 2016
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- Voyagers | 2020
- The Watch | 2011
- White Men Can't Jump | 1992
