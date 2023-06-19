Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its July 2023 new additions, including the revival of Futurama, Season 2 of This Fool, Season 3 of The Hardy Boys, and the documentary concert film Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas.

Hulu Originals

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream – June 30-July 2

Hulu returns as the Official Streaming Destination of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, bringing ESSENCE Fest Primetime to all its subscribers. The official livestream will feature performances from all three of the festival’s evening concert headliners – Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion – and many more artists including Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, T.I. Ice Cube, Ice-T, Remy Ma, Trina, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Monica, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Jagged Edge. ESSENCE Fest Primetime is a nightly five-hour star-studded live show, available to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. Celebrity hosts including Rocsi, Ed Lover, Big Tigger, Pretty Vee, and more will share highlights from the daytime experiences and exclusive virtual-only content, before viewers are taken inside the Superdome for the epic live music performances. ESSENCE Fest Primetime will livestream on Hulu Friday, June 30 – Sunday, July 2 from 7:00pm – 11:59pm CT. This year’s ESSENCE Fest Primetime is sponsored by Target.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere – July 5

Told through exclusive one-on-one interviews and never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” celebrates the festival’s humble beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, to its move to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982 and then ultimately to downtown Nashville in 2001, now drawing 80,000 fans a day, across four days, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries. The 75-minute documentary features exclusive interviews with some of Country Music’s most notable artists including Bill Anderson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Valierie Ellis, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Mark Miller, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Jeannie Seely, Frankie Staton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries – July 7

“The Ashley Madison Affair,” a three-part, explosive docu-series exploring the unbelievable rise and fall of the scandalous and notorious dating platform Ashley Madison. As internet dating began to take off in the early 2000s, one dating site catering to extramarital affairs violated all conventions. This series explores the shameless marketing tactics that not only caught the attention of its intended audience but also a group of hackers known as The Impact Team. The docu-series tells the story of the hackers’ unmet demand, a data breach, and the catastrophic fallout. Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries – July 11

Based on the hit podcast “Betrayal,” “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” is a love story in reverse. Jen Faison says she thought she had found her happy ending with her college sweetheart, a beloved high school teacher named Spencer Herron. However, their seemingly perfect life implodes one spring afternoon when Faison discovers that behind her fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault. The program features emotional interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties. This three-part series is a tale of earth-shattering discoveries, a victim’s bravery, and a woman’s quest to reclaim her life against all odds.

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere – July 13

“The Jewel Thief” is the unbelievable firsthand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere – July 14

Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1 – July 21

Antwan “Big Boi” Patton from Outkast and his business partner Janice Faison own Celebrity Trailers which specializes in over-the-top custom large vehicle renovations. From trailers and campers to sprinters and school buses – if it has wheels, Big Boi and Janice are ready to make their clients’ vehicle renovation dreams come true.

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere – July 24

After a brief 10-year hiatus, "Futurama" has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The 10 all-new episodes of season eight have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while longtime fans will recognize payoffs to decadeslong mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history evil robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season – July 26

When Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic — the same one their Great Grandfather was after. However, they aren’t the only ones looking it…so the race is on to stop a power from being unleashed on the world! Nothing is what it seems, as The Hardy Boys and their friends face their most dangerous and unpredictable case yet. The future is coming for our heroes, whether they’re ready or not.

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7 – July 27

The Croods and the Bettermans return with more misadventures on the farm as Grug's over indulgence in Phil's experimental hair growth formula has hair raising consequences, and Dawn wrestles with critiquing her mother’s beloved beetball recipe. But when Eep finds herself competing in an Alphafight (a tournament where animals fight to determine the dominant species) she must choose between making her kooky family proud or disrupting the balance of the croodimal kingdom forever!

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries – July 27

The gripping new four-part docu-series “Mother Undercover" tells the tales of four courageous mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. Across four captivating episodes, audiences will witness the extraordinary lengths mothers will go to protect their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, these four mothers transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations and taking matters into their own hands. “Mother Undercover” (working title) showcases the strength and resilience of these women who give new meaning to the saying “a mother’s love knows no bounds.”

This Fool: Complete Season 2 – July 28

This Fool" is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio's job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.

New On Hulu in July

July 1

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2 (CBS)

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5 (CBS)

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Survivor: Complete Season 42 (CBS)

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33 (CBS)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1 (CBS)

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Good Year | 2006

Alien | 1979

Alien 3 | 1992

Alien Resurrection | 1997

Aliens | 1986

Alita: Battle Angel | 2019

All the Right Moves | 1983

Bachelor Party | 1984

Bandidas | 2006

Bohemian Rhapsody | 2018

Bruno | 2009

Burlesque | 2010

Center Stage: On Pointe | 2016

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005

Chloe | 2010

City Of Joy | 1992

Clive Barker's The Plague | 2006

Closer | 2004

Cocktail | 1988

The Covenant | 2006

Cover Versions | 2018

Death on the Nile

Deja Vu | 2006

The Descendants | 2011

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995

Dog Soldiers | 2002

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead | 1991

Elysium | 2013

Father of the Bride | 1991

Father of the Bride II | 1995

Flicka | 2006

Ford v Ferrari | 2019

Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008

Fun With Dick and Jane | 2005

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

Gotti | 2018

The Guardian | 2006

The Guilty | 2018

Here Comes The Boom | 2012

High Heat | 2022

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012

The Hulk | 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997

The Internship | 2013

Joy Ride | 2001

Jumpin' Jack Flash | 1986

Kick-Ass | 2010

King Kong | 2005

Lol | 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003

The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997

Maudie | 2017

Metro | 1997

Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

Our Idiot Brother | 2011

Parental Guidance | 2011

The Perfect Storm | 2000

Queen of the Damned | 2002

Real Steel | 2011

Red Tails | 2012

Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | 2019

See How They Run

Shanghai Knights | 2003

Shanghai Noon | 2000

Skyline | 2010

Step Brothers | 2008

Support the Girls | 2018

Sweet Home Alabama | 2002

Total Recall | 2012

Un Padre No Tan Padre | 2017

Villains | 2019

The Walk | 2015

What Happens in Vegas | 2008

What's Love Got To Do With It | 1993

Whiplash | 2014

Wild Things | 1998

July 2

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark Queens: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

World's Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

July 5

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 6

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Night Train | 2023

The Quiet Girl | 2022

July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED) (Viz)

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viz)

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud ABC

12 Strong | 2018

July 11

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

July 12

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

July 13

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Pretty Problems | 2022

July 14

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows FX

A Little White Lie | 2023

Vesper | 2022

July 15

Black Death | 2010

Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon | 2015

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game | 2022

SAS: Red Notice | 2021

The Two Faces Of January | 2014

July 19

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX Productions)

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

July 20

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Day of the Dead | 1985

Escaping My Stalker | 2020

The Old Man | 2022

July 21

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

The Ritual Killer | 2023

Space Oddity | 2022

July 22

July 24

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere (Hulu Original)

My Happy Ending | 2023

July 26

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season (Hulu Original)

July 27

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

In Viaggio | 2022

Smoking Causes Coughing | 2022

July 28

This Fool: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Donor Party | 2023

God's Country | 2022

The Lair | 2022

July 29

Assassin | 2023

Permanent | 2017

July 31

Rio 2 | 2014

Leaving Hulu in July

July 2

RBG | 2018

July 7

The Night House | 2020

July 11

Puss In Boots | 2011

Shrek Forever After | 2010

July 16

Tag | 2018

Twilight | 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon | 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse | 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 | 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 | 2012

July 17

Georgetown | 2021

July 20

Milkwater | 2020

July 23

Philomena | 2013

July 29

Black Nativity | 2013

July 31

Aqui Entre Nos | 2012

Arthur Christmas | 2011

Atonement | 2007

Baggage Claim | 2013

Beetlejuice | 1988

Best in Show | 2000

Best Man Down | 2012

Boogie Nights | 1997

The Book Of Eli | 2010

The Boondock Saints Ii: All Saints Day | 2009

Breakin' All the Rules | 2004

Brooklyn's Finest | 2010

Casa De Mi Padre | 2012

Chocolate (Sub) | 2008

The Comedian | 2017

CrazyStupidLove. | 2011

Cyrus | 2010

The Darkest Hour | 2011

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman | 2005

Eat Pray Love | 2010

The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016

The Goonies | 1985

Great Expectations | 1998

Grown Ups | 2010

Grown Ups 2 | 2013

The Hunger Games | 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire | 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 | 2014

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 | 2015

I Am Not Your Negro | 2016

I Feel Pretty | 2018

Ideal Home | 2018

Identity | 2003

Johnny Mnemonic | 1995

The Joneses | 2009

Joshua | 2007

The Joy Luck Club | 1993

Last Action Hero | 1993

Little Man | 2006

The Little Things | 2021

Madeline | 1998

The Mask | 1994

The Meddler | 2016

Meet the Spartans | 2008

My Scientology Movie | 2015

Once | 2007

Once Upon a Time in America | 1984

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

The Power Of One | 1992

Premium Rush | 2012

The Raven | 2012

Sex Drive | 2008

Shrek | 2001

Shrek 2 | 2004

Siberia | 2018

Speed | 1994

Speed 2: Cruise Control | 1997

Stan & Ollie | 2018

Stuck On You | 2003

Taken 2 | 2012

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows | 2016

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

Voyagers | 2020

The Watch | 2011

White Men Can't Jump | 1992

