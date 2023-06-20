4K/Blu-Ray Review: “Avatar: The Way of Water” Dazzles in 4K With 3 Hours of Bonus Features

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water comes home for its long-awaited physical media release after arriving in digital formats and on streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Max. It arrives on 4K Ultra-HD alongside a re-release of the original 2009 film in the same format. This review covers the “Ultimate Collector’s Edition,” which bundles a 4K disc along with a Blu-Ray copy, an entire disc of bunus features, and a digital code.

Set 15 years after the events of Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have grown their family in the peaceful forests of Pandora. Their family includes Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss); plus Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), mysteriously born of Grace Augustine’s dormant avatar, and Spider (Jack Champion), the orphaned human son of Colonel Miles Quaritch. When humans return to Pandora with plans to colonize and strip the planet of more natural resources, the Sully family find themselves fleeing their forest home to seek shelter with the water Metkayina Clan as they are pursued by an avatar genetically linked to the deceased Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and filled with his quest for vengeance.

True to James Cameron’s form, Avatar: The Way of Water is available in the best possible at-home quality in 4K Ultra-HD. Fans of the visionary filmmaker know his commitment to sharing the behind-the-scenes experience, and the supplemental features are voluminous, with three hours of supplemental features.

Bonus Features

Inside Pandora's Box (2:32:14) – A series of featurettes on the challenges facing cast and crew as filmmakers devise new technologies to push the limits of cinema. Building the World of Pandora (9:33) – James Cameron and a team of talented artists combine years of research with their design skills to build the world of Pandora with new characters, creatures, indigenous clans, underwater environments and the take-no-prisoners hard-tech world of the RDA. Capturing Pandora (10:47) – James Cameron’s approach to performance capture has the cast performing in a volume rigged with infrared cameras to capture their movement, and head rig cameras to capture emotion on their faces with only the boundaries of imagination to limit them. The Undersea World of Pandora (11:30) – Co-production designer Dylan Cole and his team conceive of the marine creatures required for Avatar: The Way of Water while James Cameron and his stunt team devise extraordinary means to bring those creatures to life in a performance capture tank. The Challenges of Pandora's Waters (11:42) – James Cameron tackles the “non-trivial challenge” of performance capture above and below the water’s surface, utilizing a wave machine and current generator to reproduce ocean conditions, and underwater vehicles to replicate creature movement. Pandora’s Returning Characters (9:00) – James Cameron reunites with his returning cast – Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Together they discuss the amazing evolution of their characters in Avatar: The Way of Water. Pandora’s Next Generation (10:47) – Meet the talented young newcomers who have been cast as the next generation of Na’vi and follow them through the adventure of making Avatar: The Way of Water. Spider's Web (10:23) – James Cameron introduced the human character of Spider into the fabric of Pandora – thus creating a host of technological challenges on set…and an incredible journey for the young actor, Jack Champion. Becoming Na’vi (10:51) – The Avatar cast is immersed in the culture of the indigenous Na’vi, living off the land in the Hawaiian rainforest and training in a multitude of disciplines in preparation for their roles. The Reef People of Pandora (11:47) – In true James Cameron-style, the Metkayina reef clan has been developed with great attention to detail, bearing unique evolutionary traits and a culture – with new dwellings, new clothes and different way of life – all a result of living off the ocean. Bringing Pandora to Life (14:41) – Once James Cameron completes his virtual production process, every sequence is turned over to Wētā FX to bring Pandora to life – with unprecedented advancements in facial performance, environments and making CG water look real. The RDA Returns to Pandora (13:34) – Co-production designer Ben Procter and his team present an armada of new vehicles and human technologies that the RDA brings to Pandora – in concept design and with practical builds. The New Characters of Pandora (9:38) – Meet the important new characters of the Avatar saga played by Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell and Jemaine Clement. The Sounds of Pandora (13:32) – Hear how James Cameron worked with composer Simon Franglen to create the distinctive music of The Way of Water while building on James Horner’s brilliant score for Avatar, and learn how Chris Boyes created the immersive sounds of Pandora. New Zealand – Pandora’s Home (4:24) – The production of the Avatar sequels is so thoroughly ensconced in New Zealand that James Cameron considers The Way of Water a “New Zealand film.” Hear reflections from the cast and crew, including the remarkable New Zealand crew, on making the film.

More from Pandora's Box (28:06) – Additional featurettes that highlight special teams within the production. Casting (10:01) – Discover the screen tests that won the talented young cast their roles in Avatar: The Way of Water. Stunts (5:42) – The Avatar stunt team isn’t just creating breathtaking action, they’re driving the story. From racing underwater on ilus, flying the skies on ikrans, to maneuvering RDA speed boats, the stunt team leaves you breathless and wanting more. The Lab (6:43) – Explore the Lightstorm Lab, the backbone of virtual production for the Avatar films. Comprised of specialized teams, the Lab builds & supports every aspect of the production – environments, motion edit, Kabuki, sequence, post-viz and software development. The Troupe (5:38) – Avatar’s Troupe is the Swiss Army Knife of acting, while playing dozens of roles on set, in the performance capture volume and on live-action sets, they bring life to Na’vi clans and RDA Recoms. They also play Na’vi-scale puppets on the live-action sets.

Marketing Materials & Music Video (8:51) – Marketing materials used to build audience awareness of the film. Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Music Video (4:42) – Multi-Grammy-winning, music superstar, The Weeknd, performs his emotionally packed end title song in the official music video for the smash hit “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).” Theatrical Trailer 1 (1:39) – The first teaser trailer released 7 months before the film. Theatrical Trailer 2 (2:30) – The second standard trailer that premiered 5 weeks before the film’s release.



Video

In theaters, Avatar: The Way of Water had three aspect ratios. While the bonus features use the general release’s 2.39:1 ratio for film clips, the feature itself matches the 3D aspect ratio of 1.85.1 (the third theatrical ratio was IMAX 1.90:1). The 4K Ultra-HD presentation yields very clear details, primarily in the foreground. Backgrounds are often intentionally out of focus, although when they are clear, the 4K presentation shows tremendous detail. The transfer handles colors brilliantly, allowing blacks to feel truly devoid of color, while the brightest bioluminescent moments almost glow off the screen.

Audio

The primary mix on the 4K disc is an immersive English 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos track. Ambient sounds dance around the rear channels and Simon Franglen’s score fills the room. The most action-heavy sequences put subwoofers through their pace as well. Additional audio options on the 4K disc include an English 5.1 Dolby Digital, a “Family Audio Track” that ommits swear words, two 2.0 English mixes (DTS-HDMA and Dolby Digital), plus French, Spanish, and Japanese 5.1 Dolby Digital. The Blu-Ray disc contains most of the same audio options, but loses the Dolby Atmos option and omits French and Japanese languages.

Packaging & Design

Housed in a standard black 4K Blu-Ray case, this 3-disc set uses larger spindles on either side of the interior case, stacking two of the discs in the set. All three discs contain disc art. The initial release includes a matte navy blue slipcover with glossy artwork and holofoil accents. Inserts include a Movies Anywhere digital copy code and a flier for Disney Movie Club. None of the discs have trailers. Menus are static images set to score from the film.

Final Thoughts

The global blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here to be added to your home video collection, with the 4K Ultimate Collector’s Edition offering the best picture and sound quality. Buena Vista Home Entertainment has pulled out all the stops for this release, with over 3 hours of bonus features taking viewers deep behind the scenes. And collectors can also bring home the film in 3D, a rarity these days.

Purchase Options

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)