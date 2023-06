Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #71: Secret Invasion – “Resurrection” and Most Memorable MCU Character Deaths

Date: June 21, 2023

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including delays to upcoming movies, and break down the first episode of Secret Invasion on Disney+. Then, Bekah joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the most memorable MCU character deaths.