Exclusive Clip: “Let’s Make a Deal” Annual Zonk Redemption Returns June 23rd

Let’s Make a Deal’s annual Zonk Redemption returns on Friday, June 23rd! We’re pleased to bring you an exclusive advance clip from this annual tradition, which features a couple who got zonked out of their dream vacation when they first appeared on the show. Will they get redemption this time? Take a look!

“On Friday, June 23rd, they're back for redemption! Previously zonked traders return for a 2nd (or 3rd) shot at making a deal in one of the most anticipated Let's Make a Deal annual traditions, the Zonk Redemption episode! Contestants will have the chance to reverse their fortunes, racing to unlock $10,000, choosing the right number to win a vacation, or finding a prize match in the Dealing Game. Plus, this year, the stakes are even higher as some traders will have to decide between an ‘Instant Redemption’ or taking their chances to win even bigger.”

About Let’s Make a Deal:

Revived in 2009 by Fremantle Media and broadcast on CBS, Let’s Make a Deal is a classic game show that has delighted audiences for more than 55 years. Hosted by Wayne Brady, members of the studio audience are chosen to make a deal, choosing an item they can see or selecting a mystery item behind the curtain that they are only given clues about. The mystery item could be worth more, or it could be worthless. You’ll have to tune in to see what happens!

How to Watch:

Let’s Make a Deal airs weekdays on CBS Daytime. Check your local listings for the exact time or watch in the CBS app.