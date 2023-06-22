Hong Kong Disneyland Releases New Concept Art from World of Frozen – Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, Playhouse in the Woods, and More!

Hong Kong Disneyland is celebrating the arrival of summer, and sun, and all things hot with a flurry of new art from World of Frozen! Take a look at what awaits Guests when they step into the first Frozen-themed land at Disney Parks, which includes two attractions, plus dining and shopping experiences. These images give our first look at the load area and queue for Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, plus a peek inside the Golden Crocus Inn restaurant, Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles shopping location, and an interactive character experience at the Playhouse in the Woods.

Frozen Ever After

Embark on a journey to the North Mountain where Elsa’s Ice Palace awaits as part of the Summer Snow Day celebration. Upon leaving the harbor, you’ll first meet Frozen friends Olaf and Sven in a snowy forest under an ice crystal tree created by Elsa.

After completing your journey, Anna, Elsa and Olaf will be waiting to welcome voyagers back, hand-in-hand, from their visit to the North Mountain.

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

The first Frozen­-themed coaster anywhere in the world, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs was built by none other than Wandering Oaken himself. He’s enlisted the help of his buddies Olaf and Sven to power the attraction as they work together to pull the sleds to the top of the lift hill.

Before hopping on the coaster, you will spot Oaken in his Sauna and walk by a column he’s working on that is carved with Trolls.

Golden Crocus Inn

Named after the national symbol of Arendelle, this is one of the most popular spots in town for Arendellians. It’s a place where they love to meet for parties and celebrations, and of course, enjoy the delicious and diverse cuisine.

Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles

Tucked away in the village of Arendelle, Tick Tock Toys is a charming toy shop operated by a wood carver and his wife. This is a go-to place for toys, keepsakes, and collectibles that include playful carved depictions of favorite Frozen friends.

Northern Delights

This one-of-a-kind sweets shop is home to a mouthwatering selection of candy and frozen treats. Named after none other than Arendelle’s famous Northern Lights, it’s also where Anna and Elsa order their favorite desserts! We’re ready to stuff our faces with CHOCOLATE!

Playhouse in the Woods

Found within the forest, the doors of Anna and Elsa’s childhood Playhouse have been opened to celebrate Summer Snow Day! Here you can enjoy a unique interactive play experience within the playhouse.

World of Frozen is scheduled to open this November at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.