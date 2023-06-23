BoxLunch Spotlight: Our Universe “Lilo & Stitch: The Series” Angel & Stitch Pineapple Mini Backpack

If you’re looking to bring a little bit of Stitch’s island magic to your daily adventures, consider the BoxLunch Exclusive – Angel & Stitch Pineapple Mini Backpack from Our Universe.

I welcome the wide upper handle and doubt I’ll grab this bag by the straps as often due to that. While the side pockets were large enough to hold my small water bottle, they can’t accommodate my Corksicle or Starbucks tumbler. However, this allows them to have a less protruding profile on the sides.

The back of the pack features a delightfully heart-shaped pineapple. The upper portion is accessed through a couple of golden zipper pulls – a palm tree and a pineapple.

The backpack's interior is brightly colored with large palm leaves & hibiscus flowers. In addition to the usual interior back zippered pouch the front portion has an additional divider making it even easier to quickly access the backpack’s contents.

And thanks to BoxLunch, I’ll be sipping my Stitch Day 6/26 coffee from a mug featuring floral panel portraits of Lilo, Stitch, Scrump, and Angel.

Hope you enjoy your Stitch Day, too!

