Disney Doorables Series 10 Celebrates Disney100 with Oliver and Company, Robin Hood, Atlantis, Emperor’s New Groove, and More!

Disney Doorables are getting into the spirit of Disney’s 100th Anniversary with Series 10, which includes special Disney100 figures. This new wave from Just Play also includes one of the most heavily sought-after Disney Doorables figures of all time, a Mickey Mouse figure limited to only 100! Who will you get in your Multi Peek box?

Each Multi Pek box is guaranteed to contain 5 figures, although there could be as many as 7. You won’t know until you start opening doors. Series 10 features 80 characters that span the breadth of Disney’s century of storytelling. And it also includes characters from films that are new to the Disney Doorables series – The Emperor’s New Groove, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Robin Hood, Pocahontas, and Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur. There are also 9 special-edition Disney100 Years of Wonder figures with metallic accents, including Snow White, Stitch, Jack Skellington, Woody, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Simba, Elsa, and Tiana.

Disney Doorables Series 10 Character List:

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Audrey (Rare) Milo (Rare) Princess Kida (Ultra Rare) Vinny Gaetan Moliére

Coco Miguel Dante Hector Rivera (Rare) Mamá Imelda (Rare) Ernesto de la Cruz (Ultra Rare)

Moana Moana with Crown Te Fiti (Ultra Rare) Kakamora 1 (Rare) Kakamora 2 (Rare) Kakamora 3

Monsters University Mike Sully Terri and Terry (Ultra Rare) Don (Ultra Rare) Art (Rare)

Oliver and Company (Flocked) Oliver Dodger Tito (Rare) Francis (Rare) Georgette (Ultra Rare)

Princess Ballerinas Tiana Mulan Cinderella (Rare) Snow White (Rare) Aurora (Ultra Rare)

Ratatouille Remy Emille (Rare) Alfredo Linguini Antonne Ego (Ultra Rare) Colette Tatou (Rare)

Robin Hood Robin Hood Maid Marian Prince John (Ultra Rare) Little John (Rare) Sir Hiss (Rare)

The Emperor’s New Groove Human Kuzco Llama Kuzco Kronk (Rare) Yzma (Ultra Rare) Pacha (Rare)

The Good Dinosaur Arlo Spot (Rare) Forest Woodbush (Ultra Rare) Butch Nash (Rare)

Toy Story Franchise Zurg (Rare) Giggle McDimples (Ultra Rare) Trixie Lenny Slinky Dog (Rare)

WALL-E WALL-E EVE (Rare) Captain B. McCrea BURN-E (Ultra Rare) M-O (Rare)

Pinocchio Gideon (Rare) Honest John (Ultra Rare) Pinocchio with Donkey Ears Geppetto in Nightgown (Rare) Blue Fairy

Pocahontas Captain John Smith Percy (Ultra Rare) Pocahontas Meeko with Crown (Rare) Flit

Special Edition Figures Woody Elsa Winnie the Pooh Tiana Snow White Simba Stitch Jack Skellington Minnie Mouse

Limited Edition Figures Mickey Mouse (LE of 100)



Each Disney Doorables figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall, and features stylized detailing with sparkly glitter eyes. Fun to collect, share, and display, these toys are safe for ages 5 and up. Series 10 Multi Peek boxes retail for $11.99 and are available at Amazon and Target and will soon be available at WalMart.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)