Preview: Flyweight Contenders Meet in Main Event of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria

The UFC returns to Jacksonville, Florida this weekend for another exciting fight card loaded with some of the best fighters in the world. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will play host to the octagon and an evening of what should be some very exciting fights.

Two top 10 featherweight contenders will meet in an action-packed main event that could have a future championship opportunity on the line. Plus, two of the best women’s flyweights will meet in the co-main event as they try to climb the rankings and two hard-hitting heavyweights will look to create a highlight and crack the rankings.

Heavyweight bout: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

With 15 fights under his belt already, Austen Lane will be making his UFC debut at the age of 35. After impressing with a knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series in September, Lane’s record now sits at 12-3 with 11 knockouts. Lane is sure to be a crowd favorite as not a single one of his 15 career fights has ever gone to the judges’ scorecards. In fact, only three of those 15 have even made it out of the first round.

And speaking of guys who know how to finish fights, Justin Tafa has seen all six of his wins come by knockout and now sits at 6-3. His previous two bouts, both knockout wins, have totaled just two minutes and 59 seconds. This guy likes to throw his heavy hands and if he connects, it’s going to be a short fight. And in a bout again Lane, who will be looking to do the exact same thing, the fans can certainly expect a spectacular finish to this one.

Women’s Flyweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

The women’s flyweight division has seen a shakeup lately, with longtime dominant champ Valentina Shevchenko dropping her belt back in March to Alexa Grasso. Suddenly, there is a lot of opportunity and Amanda Ribas wants to take advantage. With an 11-3 record and four wins by submission, Ribas is a dangerous flyweight contender who could find herself quickly moving up the rankings with a win here.

Few fighters in UFC history have had to deal with the pressure of being touted as the next big thing. Maycee Barber is one of those few fighters. At just 25 years old, Barber boasts a 12-2 record and already has seven wins in the octagon. Perhaps most impressive though is the fact that she has already bounced back from adversity. After winning her first three UFC bouts, Barber lost two in a row. That would have shaken the confidence and derailed the careers of many fighters, but Barber has since bounced back and won four in a row. A grappling contest between these two would be very interesting and likely favor Ribas but if Barber can create some space and use her explosive athleticism, she could score a big win here.

Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Don’t look now, but the UFC’s featherweight division has suddenly become one of the most stacked and fun to watch. With Alexander Volkanovski set to defend his crown against interim champion Yair Rodriguez next month, and a stable of hungry and talented contenders waiting in the wings, there could be some movement in the rankings pretty soon.

For fifth-ranked contender Josh Emmett, there’s not a whole lot of room to move up. After losing a shot at that interim title to Rodriguez back in February, Emmett will look to bounce back and stay in the title hunt. With an 18-3 record and six knockouts, Emmett is one of the most explosive athletes in the division and a very exciting striker. A win here for Emmett would not only get him back on the right track, but put him in contention for another championship opportunity.

It’s not often the guy who is lower in the rankings is a heavy favorite in the main event, but Ilia Topuria is going off at -345 here. If you need more evidence that the featherweight division is absolutely loaded, look no further than Topuria. This guy is ranked ninth in the class despite his perfect 13-0 record, his eight submissions and four knockouts and his dominant win over 11th-ranked Bryce Mitchell. Topuria is a finisher, with just one of his fights going the distance and only four even making it out of the first round. Those are the kinds of numbers you expect to see from a heavyweight like Austen Lane, not from a guy fighting at a little more than half of that weight. If Emmett can stay on the outside and make this a striking battle, this will be a very interesting and exciting fight. Otherwise, Emmett’s toughness is going to be tested early.

UFC Fight Night:Emmett vs Topuria will be held Saturday, June 24 at 3:00 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ABC.