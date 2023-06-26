Disney100: Corkcicle Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder and Stitch Day with “Lilo & Stitch Collection”

Happy Stitch Day! With today being June 26 or 6/26, Disney fans celebrate the adorable troublemaking character from Lilo & Stitch who was originally known as Experiment 626! Corkcicle is getting in on the fun with two new Disney100 Lilo & Stitch tumblers for fun at home or on the go.

What’s Happening:

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, popular brands are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Just in time for summer, Corkcicle has introduced a new Lilo & Stitch collection with designs spotlights the title characters and their signature looks.

Each stars on their own container style with Lilo featured on the tumbler cup, while Stitch—marked by his signature ears and big mouth—takes over a stemless tumbler.

Whether your beverage of choice is hot or cold, Corkcicle will keep it at the perfect temperature for hours at a time so you can enjoy hanging out with your Ohana all day long!

Fans who love both tumblers will certainly have the Lilo & Stitch Gift Set on their shopping list. The tumblers are packaged together in a special Disney100 box for the box set

on their shopping list. The tumblers are packaged together in a special Disney100 box for the box set Corkcicle is the perfect way for Disney lovers to express their fandom at home, the office or on the go.

The Corkcicle Lilo & Stitch Collection is available now directly through Corkcicle and prices range from $34.95-$79.95

and prices range from $34.95-$79.95 Links to individual items can be found below.

Stemless Tumbler

Corkcicle’s triple Insulated stemless tumblers will keep your beverage cool for 6 hours or hot for 3. The stay-put silicone bottom and easy-grip flat sides are essential for giving you the best beverage experience possible. This design includes a sliding lid with removable ears.

Tumbler Cup

This triple Insulated cup will keep your beverage cool for 9 hours or hot for 3! A stay-put silicone bottom keeps the container in one place while easy-grip flat sides make sure you have no issues grabbing that much needed drink. Includes a sliding shatter-proof lid.

Lilo Tumbler | CORKCICLE – $37.95

Gift Set

Two best friends in one amazing collectible box set. Guests will get the Lilo Tumbler Cup and the Stitch Stemless Tumbler all packaged in a beautiful Disney100 box.

More to Come:

Lilo & Stitch are part of the ongoing series of limited edition Disney100 products from Corkcicle that will be debuting throughout the year. Stay tuned for designs featuring other Disney characters as well as Pixar friends.

Guests can sign up for notifications by texting JOIN to 55265.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.