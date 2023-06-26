Streaming Review: “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is a Unique Collection of Shorts Showcasing Afrofuturism

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is an intriguing new animation project from Disney and animation studios from six different African countries. The 10 shorts, each about 12 minutes long, delve into the realm of afrofuturism. Bringing together various different art styles, from CG, to 2D and even stop-motion, each short has a very different flavor to it, while still feeling part of the same universe.

The series has a similar feel to Star Wars: Visions, and the basic intent behind it is the same. I’d actually liken the afro-futuristic vibe to a cross between Wakanda from Black Panther and the planet Coruscant from the Star Wars prequels. This is particularly evident in one of the stand-out shorts, “Surf Sangoma,” which brings a real-world future threat of rising sea levels and creates a dangerous city-side surf scene. In fact, it’s so deadly that surfers need to use radioactive octopi to help them survive the colossal and deadly waves.

Another stand-out was “Enkai,” which follows the daughter of a deity who is wearing herself thin, trying to protect Earth from mankind’s destruction. So young Enkai searches for a way to revive her mother’s energy from home. This short features some particularly great animation, with beautiful character designs, alongside a blend of CG, 2D, and stop-motion animation. The mixing of animation styles is done so well, that it’s hard to tell where one style stops and another begins.

A common thread in the shorts is the mixing of African traditions with the futuristic setting, prominently on display in “Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer.” This short goes full 2D with clear inspirations from Japanese anime. The series even delves into the multiverse with an alternate, hyper-futuristic version of Zimbabwe in “Mukudzei.” Another 2D short is “First Totem Problems,” which gave me a very Disney Channel animation-style vibe, similar to shows such as The Proud Family and The Owl House.

“You Give Me Heart” was a refreshing change of pace from the other shorts, playing as a fun take on influencer culture and talent shows. Struggling artist Sundiata joins the talent competition “Who Wants To Be A God?” in a desperate attempt to be seen and impress the most popular deity of all: Maadi, the Goddess of Plenty. Both character’s relationships, and eventual realization that likes and filters aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, are portrayed very well.

Overall, this is a good collection of shorts that highlights an area of the world that doesn’t get enough representation in the animation industry. It was fun to see these futuristic stories through the lens of a different experience. All 10 shorts of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire begin streaming Wednesday, July 5th on Disney+.