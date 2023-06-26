Join the RSVLTS Ohana with New “Lilo & Stitch” Shirts for Stitch Day!

“Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” It’s a big day for Disney fans especially for those who love Lilo & Stitch as June 26th is the perfect day to celebrate Experiment 626! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is inviting everyone to be part of their Ohana with a new three-shirt collection that’s as wacky and awesome as Stitch.

Happy Stitch Day! Everyone’s favorite music loving alien, Stitch is back for more fun and this time he’s taken over RSVLTS!

Whether you want to get your hula on or blast off to space to discover more Experiments from Stitch’s homeworld you can do both while looking absolutely awesome in the latest collection from RSVLTS.

Stitch, Lilo, Nani, David, Dr. Jumba, Pleakley, and Mertle get the chance to shine on these classic button down shirts that are perfect for your summer adventures including your next trip to Disney.

As always, the bright patterns feature colorful surprises and Easter Eggs that you won’t notice at first glance, but will be fun to discover along the way.

This three shirt drop includes “Let's Dance” where everyone is learning to hula amongst gorgeous hibiscus flowers and palm fronds; “Nobody Gets Left Behind” where space ships chase each other around Stitch-shaped clouds; and finally; “He Mele No Lilo,” a bold red top with white leaves that looks just like Lilo’s dress and hides a wealth of key moments from the film displayed throughout the background.

Since the theme is Ohana, RSVLTS made sure to offer this collection for the family with each pattern available in classic (unisex), women’s, youth and preschool styles.

The RSVLTS x Lilo & Stitch collection will be available on the RSVLTS site

The shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70); XS-2XL for youth ($45), and 2T-5T for preschool ($39).

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Let's Dance

He Mele No Lilo

Nobody Gets Left Behind

Since 2012, RSVLTS

