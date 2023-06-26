Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 160: When Harry Met Sally… with David Murto
Date: June 26th, 2023 (recorded June 25th)
Topics
It’s the sixth installment of the “Mike and David Movie Club” and this time we’re talking about the 1989 Rob Reiner-directed romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally… which costars Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher, as Meg Ryan’s best friend Marie. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
