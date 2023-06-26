Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 160: When Harry Met Sally… with David Murto

Date: June 26th, 2023 (recorded June 25th)

Listen

Topics

It’s the sixth installment of the “Mike and David Movie Club” and this time we’re talking about the 1989 Rob Reiner-directed romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally… which costars Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher, as Meg Ryan’s best friend Marie. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify