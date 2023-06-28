Theatre Review: “Beetlejuice” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

If someone tells me to watch or listen to something, I immediately know I won’t do it. Maybe it would be my new favorite thing, but if everyone else is listening, I just won’t. So needless to say, several years into everyone I know being obsessed with Beetlejuice, I barely knew one song. Having seen the show, I’m both glad I was surprised, and disappointed that I wasted years that I could’ve been singing all of these catchy songs in the shower.

Beetlejuice is a phenomenal show. It’s refreshingly silly and self aware. The audience is pulled in through lots of fourth wall breaking asides from Beetlejuice himself, and we feel like we’re in on the jokes. Visually, the lighting and set designs feel like the Tim Burton movie. The costumes are fun and recognizable, but still fresh. I would love to get an up close look at the many set pieces, because the details in all of the designs are amazing, even from the audience.

Isabella Esler is a name to watch. Fresh out of high school, Esler made her professional debut as Lydia with this touring company. Performing alongside Broadway veterans, she held her own, and was absolutely magnificent. I noticed multiple audience members give her a standing ovation after her first big number, “Dead Mom”. If I had stood up every time I wanted to, I would’ve been on my feet the entire show.

Esler and the rest of the cast were on fire the whole time. For a show with a run time of nearly three hours, Beetlejuice never has a slow moment. Every single performer gets their time to show off a bit, whether through the upbeat choreography, visual gags, or incredible songs. I would watch every performance if I could!

Beetlejuice does contain some language and content that parents may want to be aware of before bringing their children. After all, as the first number clearly states, “it’s a show about death.” Prepare yourself for non stop laughter, and see this show before it’s too late!

Beetlejuice is performing at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts through July 2, 2023.