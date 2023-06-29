Save Up to 20% on Select Nights at a Disneyland Resort Hotel in August and September

If you are planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort, you can save up to 20% on select nights from August through September at a Disneyland Resort hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Save up to 20% on Sunday to Thursday night stays, from August 1 through September 30, 2023, at a Disneyland Resort hotel.
- Book now through September 26, 2023.
- Travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:
- Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer.
- Save up to 20% on Standard and Premium rooms, Sunday to Thursday nights.
Disneyland Hotel:
- Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer.
- Save up to 15% on Standard and Premium rooms, Sunday to Thursday nights.
Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:
- Save up to 10% on Standard and Premium rooms, Sunday to Thursday nights.
Important Details:
- Must purchase a consecutive 4-night or longer stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and are valid for nights from August 1 through September 30, 2023.
- Book now through September 26, 2023; travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms.
- Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites.
- Advance reservations are required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
- Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park.
- Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.
