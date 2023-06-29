Save Up to 20% on Select Nights at a Disneyland Resort Hotel in August and September

If you are planning a trip to the Disneyland Resort, you can save up to 20% on select nights from August through September at a Disneyland Resort hotel.

What’s Happening:

Save up to 20% on Sunday to Thursday night stays, from August 1 through September 30, 2023, at a Disneyland Resort hotel.

Book now through September 26, 2023.

Travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:

Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer.

Save up to 20% on Standard and Premium rooms, Sunday to Thursday nights.

Disneyland Hotel:

Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer.

Save up to 15% on Standard and Premium rooms, Sunday to Thursday nights.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel:

Save up to 10% on Standard and Premium rooms, Sunday to Thursday nights.

Important Details:

Must purchase a consecutive 4-night or longer stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and are valid for nights from August 1 through September 30, 2023.

Book now through September 26, 2023; travel must be completed by October 1, 2023.

Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature or Premium suites.

Advance reservations are required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Excludes applicable fees and taxes.

Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.

Additional per-adult charges apply if more than 2 adults per room.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park.

Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.