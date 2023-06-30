Pixar Putt Comes to Philadelphia This Summer

Get ready to kick some serious putt, yes I said putt, at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia this summer. The ultimate pop-up, mini-golf experience featuring some of Disney Pixar’s favorite characters will be on hand this summer for Pixar Putt.

The miniature golf experience which debuted last summer in New York City is meant to take fans to “infinity and beyond.”

The course features some of Pixar’s most beloved film characters including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

Pixar Putt will be in Philadelphia from July 1st through October 1st and is also currently available in Chicago until September 10th.