Hailey and Her Mom Take Up Both Halves of “Hailey’s On It” This Week on Disney Channel

This week’s Hailey’s On It has a strong focus on the relationship between Hailey and her mom. Whether it be through family heirlooms in the form of lighthouses or crazy abilities when it comes to dancing.

Bringing Home the Beacon

Hailey and Scott are looking for mice at night to teach how to play the piano. On their adventure they come upon the Oceanside Lighthouse, a town symbol that is great at everything – except being a lighthouse. Turns out, the lighthouse was built by Hailey’s Great-Great Grandfather, who was acclaimed when he built it but became the town laughingstock when he installed the bright light of the lighthouse backwards, so the bright beam of light shined back at the town and its residents.

After numerous nights and inconvenience, an angry mob formed and ensured that the light would not shine again. Despite the history, Hailey is proud of her great great grandfather and the lighthouse, and vows to repair it to also complete a list item – “Show Mom I can fix anything.”

But time is running out to fix the lighthouse, as her mom Patricia is getting ready to sell it. Her mother insists it cannot be repaired, but Hailey assembles a team: Becker and her friend on Demolition and Scott and Kristine on the design team, marking it their first (but not their last) couples renovation.

From there, we are launched into a montage, complete with a mouse playing piano, that shows Hailey and her friends rebuilding the lighthouse, which also includes a slide and climbing walls.

As they are wrapping up their work, Mom shows up at the lighthouse with Bill Board of Bill Board’s Billboards, and he is ready to put an offer in on the lighthouse. He can knock it down and put up two billboards so big even lost sailors will want to buy whatever they’re selling.

As Hailey is showing her mom around, a lot of their work starts falling apart. But that doesn’t matter, what does matter is the giant reflector shield they put on the restored newer and brighter light. She is able to turn it on and the bright beam shines into the ocean below….for a moment at least. Then, the beam melts the shield as residents of the town are gathering around, just as the reflector shield gives way and shines the beam into the town once again. As the chaos ensues, Mom comes clean and says this is why she’s selling the lighthouse. She has always been embarrassed by the work of her great grandfather.

From there, Hailey using this is as a jumping point to say that maybe her mom is embarrassed because of her too. Her wristband is glowing red this whole time, until Patricia says that she is nothing but proud of Hailey and always has been. The wristband glows green – Hailey can fix anything. She fixed the relationship she has with her mother.

After the heartfelt moment, Becker chucks a brick into the bright beam and cracks the lens, making a beautiful multicolor prism light show-style effect out of the lighthouse. The town celebrates this new feature and even start making offers to hold their events and weddings there, giving mom an idea.

Mom decides not to sell after all, and the lighthouse will stay in the family.

Dance Like No Mom is Watching

After an adventurous encounter with some bees to retrieve some fresh honey, Beta suggests Hailey move on to the next item immediately – eating a raw onion. Hailey refuses, saying she needs to take a shower and relax a bit. After all, the raw onion item on her list was crafted at the height of internet challenges, and she feels she doesn’t need to do each one of those.

Beta doesn’t understand the need for self care, and he even has been putting off an update he was due to receive in favor of making sure Hailey gets the list done. So back to it. Eat the raw onion, Hailey.

Hailey decides that she will pick what item list she does next, and she wants to go for the High Score on Mega Dance Hero, to which Beta begins to glitch and Hailey insists he gets his needed update. She sends him to his charging unit in the closet and insists the wristband goes with him. As Beta updates, we see him in a different little virtual world, that looks like a full spa just for him.

Out in the real world, Hailey and Scott are at U.F.Dough and about to enjoy some games. After all, Scott does have a master key to help them keep playing. She starts on the dancing game and its clear that Hailey still has some skills, but not enough to get the high score. Though, her name does occupy most of the top spots, except for the coveted highest spot.

Scott tries to dance alongside her to help her nail the last level in the game, but creates havoc wherever he tries to do that last spin. Hailey starts looking for the best dancer in town through old music videos filmed around her and discovers that her mother was once the best dancer around, in over 47 music videos.

She heads home and begs her mom to teach her the backspin so that she can win the video game. Patricia takes her to a nearby playground where she subjects Hailey to anything that will spin. How does this help with her dancing though? Well, Hailey needs to “Surrender herself to the spin.”

We again visit Beta in the spa, who now understands the need for self-care, though he doesn’t want to leave this update process.

Back at U.F.Dough, Hailey is playing the game when her Mom shows up at the restaurant, though not to support Hailey per se. While there, she reminds Hailey to surrender herself to the spin, and Hailey enters a state where she is able to spin and win the game, claiming the high score.

Hailey gets home and sees a remarkably calm and collected Beta who is in a fantastic mood until Hailey says she completed that list item.

Beta’s trance is immediately broken and he returns to his previous self. Angrily, he explains that Hailey already did this over two years ago, when she and Scott drank so many frozen slushies, the brain freeze allowed them to win the game…though the brain freeze also seems to be why Hailey doesn’t remember this.

How can Hailey make it up to Beta? Eat the raw onion.

This episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+.