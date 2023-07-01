Preview: Middleweight Contenders Headline UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas tonight for UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov. While there are only a handful of ranked fighters on the card tonight, there are plenty of matchups that could result in some fireworks for this July 4th weekend.

One of the top middleweights in the world will look to build momentum and continue to climb the rankings against a very game opponent who will be looking to crack the top 15 in a big main event. Plus, two ranked lightweight contenders will look to make a jump up the rankings and two tough welterweight competitors will try to put on a show.

Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

This is a classic matchup between a veteran and an up-and-comer. Griffin will step into the octagon for the 15th time tonight as he looks to build momentum after a win over Tim Means in October. The 37-year-old comes in with a 19-9 record, with nine knockouts. Griffin has faced off with some of the best in the game but has never quite been able to get over the hump. And underdog in this fight, Griffin could really make a statement with a win here.

On the other side of the coin, the 23-year-old Morales will step into the octagon for just the third time with a perfect 14-0 record. Morales is a finisher, with 11 knockouts under his belt already. Griffin will be the toughest challenge he’s faced to date, but having knocked out his previous two UFC opponents, Morales’ confidence is sue to be sky high coming into this bout. Expect this one to be a standup war.

Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson

This is a very interesting co-main event because both of these guys are currently ranked in the top 15 of a very loaded lightweight division. Ismagulov comes into this fight currently ranked 12th in the division but he is also looking to bounce back from a loss. With a 24-2 record and 12 knockouts, he has an impressive resume. Now, he just needs to get back in the win column to prove he belongs among the best lightweights in the world.

Speaking of, the 15th-ranked Dawson hasn’t lost in eight trips to the octagon. The 29-year-old sports a 19-1-1 professional record with four knockouts and 13 submissions. This will be his biggest test to date as he cracked the top 15 with a submission victory over Mark O. Madsen in November. A win over number 12 in the class would certain vault him up even higher. If he can turn this into a grappling contest, Dawson could secure a big victory.

Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

The middleweight division is currently one of the most wide open in the UFC. Aside from current champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker, there really aren’t any contenders who have cemented themselves as the next in line. That makes this main event a huge opportunity for these two guys.

Strickland, currently the 7th-ranked contender in the division, snapped a two-fight losing streak his last time out by picking up a decision win in a main event against Nassourdine Imavov. With a 26-5 record and 10 knockouts, Strickland boasts an impressive resume and has the chops to be considered one of the best middleweights in the world, he just needs to string together a few wins. An impressive showing in this main event would likely line him up for a big opportunity his next time out.

And speaking of big opportunities, a win in this main event could see Magomedov crack the top 15 in the division. With a 25-4 record and 14 knockouts, Magomedov has proven he can put opponents away in a hurry, including in his UFC debut in September when he took just 19 seconds to finish Dustin Stolzfus. If he can score a main event victory over Strickland in just his second UFC bout, Magomedov will put the rest of the division on notice and likely see a big fight his next time out.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov will be held Saturday, July 1 at 7:00 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN.