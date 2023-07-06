Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 161: The Dial of Destiny with James W. Burns

Date: July 6th, 2023 (recorded July 5th)

Listen

Topics

Indiana Jones superfan James W. Burns joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s fifth and theoretically final film about our favorite globe-trotting, fedora-sporting archaeologist, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify