Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #73: Secret Invasion – “Betrayed” and Marvel Podcast Partners

Date: July 6, 2023

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con schedule, and break down the third episode of Secret Invasion on Disney+. Then, Mike joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of Marvel characters to start a podcast with.