Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Simon Birch”

Based on a beloved novel, and featuring Jim Carrey and Ashley Judd, what could possibly go wrong with Simon Birch?

The Plot

Simon Birch was a miracle when he was born. Underweight and undersized Birch makes it through the first few moments of life and survives. Though he is smaller and not as strong as his peers, Simon does make friends with Joe Wenteworth. Together the two are inseparable.

From baseball to Sunday school and more, Joe and Simon are best friends. Believing that God has a plan for him, Joe watches as his friend survives the taunting and bullying of their peers and sets the best example for everyone.

Joe, who is wondering who his father is, endures hardship throughout the whole film, and though he and Simon have their differences, Joe learns that sometimes the greatest acts will come from those you least expect. Simon restores his faith, and their friendship will last forever.

The Good

Excellent performances by Mazzello and Smith make the pairing of Simon and Joe a fun coming of age story that is heartfelt, sad, but a success. The two make an excellent duo.

Oliver Platt is a terrific actor and seeing him cast as the quasi-romantic lead is refreshing and perfect for a man of his talent. Every role he takes, Platt elevates the story with his charm and talent.

David Strathairn as Rev. Russell could not be cast more perfectly. He has the demeanor and the authority in his performance that makes the audience at first detest the reverend but reels the audience in by making us empathize with the character.

The Bad and the Ugly

Ashley Judd is exceptional as Rebecca, and deserved far more screen time than what she was given. I understand why she had to exit the picture, it doesn’t mean I have to like it or support it.

Simon Birch is a movie that is trying from the first shot to make you cry. While I understand that the movie is a part of this genre of storytelling, I would have liked the movie more had it been a little less obvious in every scene that the film tries to make the audience weep in their seats.

Jim Carrey as the older Joe is great, but the constant narration is a distraction from the film.

Beyond the Film Facts

The movie was shot in Lunenberg, Nova Scotia.

The movie is based on the John Irving book A Prayer for Owen Meany .

. Believing that the book was impossible to film, Irving sold the rights on the condition that the movie would have a different title. Irving himself provided Simon Birch as an alternative.

The movie was nominated for three Young Artist Awards, one for Joseph Mazzello, one for Ian Michael Smith, and one for the film.

Mazzello won his category.

Carrey plays the older Joe Wenteworth but he is uncredited in the film.

John Irving makes a cameo in the film as the butcher Mr. Prescott. He can be seen sweeping out front of the butcher shop when Joe and Simon are sitting on the pharmacy steps eating ice cream.

The movie opened in fifth place with a take home of just over $3 million for the first weekend.

Critic Gene Siskel rated the film as the 7th best movie of 1998.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

I appreciate much of what is happening in Simon Birch but the gravitational pull of mushy storylines and a blatant attempt to make everyone cry for most of the movie brings down the power of the story. Beyond all the superficial elements that had been injected into the film, there is a great story here.

With a great story, some top-level stars are making their characters work. Ashley Judd is perfect as Rebecca. Joseph Mazzello and Ian Michael Smith make the audience smile with their friendship, and Oliver Platt and David Strathairn are brilliant in their work.

The film has a great story that is bogged down in sentimentality, and a narration by Jim Carrey that is not needed.

Simon Birch gets a 2 Reels rating. If you have a chance, check out the film, but if you miss it, you are not missing out.

Cast and Crew

Jim Carrey as adult Joe Wenteworth

Ashley Judd as Rebecca Wenteworth

Joseph Mazzello as Joe Wenteworth

Ian Michael Smith as Simon Birch

Oliver Platt as Ben Goodrich

David Strathairn as Rev. Russell

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Caravan Pictures

Release Date: September 11, 1998

Budget: $20 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $18,253,415

Coming Soon

Next week a look back at the Colin Firth/Heather Graham/Minnie Driver comedy Hope Springs.