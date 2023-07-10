Photos – Disney Parks Around the World Adventure Makes Stop in Marvel Studios

As the Adventures By Disney – Disney Parks Around the World, A Private Jet Adventure continues, our travelers got a chance to check out Marvel Studios earlier today. Let’s take a look at the rare sights they got to see.

First off, we get a look at several Iron Man armors from over the years, including the Mark 1.

Those weren’t the only costumes on display though. The recognizable looks over several of your favorite Marvel heroes can be found around the offices, including Moon Knight, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ms. Marvel and more. The costumes also span several different projects, like WandaVision, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and more.

Some more fun details can be found around the offices, paying homage to various Marvel projects. For example, we see K.E.V.I.N. from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, various monster heads on display from Werewolf by Night and even some art from the upcoming Ironheart series.

And finally, some of the coolest details in the studio offices are the, let’s call them resources, available to employees, like various arcade games and a seemingly endless library of Marvel Comics.

