Exclusive Clip: “America’s Got Talent” – Mariandrea Dances to “Mad World”

by |
Tags: , , ,

We’re 5 episodes into Season 18 of America’s Got Talent, and we’ve got an exclusive advance clip from Episode 6 to get you hyped for tonight’s new episode. As the auditions continue, get a first look at Mariandrea ahead of tonight’s new episode at 8/7c on NBC. Mariandrea performs with a unique blend of dance and acrobatics to the song “Mad World,” originally made famous by Tears for Fears.

“The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote.”

About America’s Got Talent:

“The 18th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, renowned comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.”

(NBC/Fremantle)

(NBC/Fremantle)

How to Watch:

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream on Peacock and Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now