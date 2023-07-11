Exclusive Clip: “America’s Got Talent” – Mariandrea Dances to “Mad World”

We’re 5 episodes into Season 18 of America’s Got Talent, and we’ve got an exclusive advance clip from Episode 6 to get you hyped for tonight’s new episode. As the auditions continue, get a first look at Mariandrea ahead of tonight’s new episode at 8/7c on NBC. Mariandrea performs with a unique blend of dance and acrobatics to the song “Mad World,” originally made famous by Tears for Fears.

“The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote.”

About America’s Got Talent:

“The 18th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, renowned comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.”

How to Watch:

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream on Peacock and Hulu.