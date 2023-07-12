Kings Island Park in Ohio Debuts Adventure Port

At the beginning of the Summer 2023 season, Ohio’s classic amusement park Kings Island opened Adventure Port. The area, anchored by legends of a hidden temple and the exploring spirit that seeks them, offers two new rides, enhanced theming for their existing coaster Adventure Express, and new dining options.

The Arrow Cargo Company takes goods on a circuitous route to their destination at the new Cargo Loco. It's a classic spinner ride a la Mad Tea Party but you’ll board oversized barrels labeled with the variety of goods. Barrels hold a max of 5 people and riders must be over 42″ to ride alone.

As the name implies, Sol Spin takes riders spinning on a gigantic sun icon, a symbol often found among artifacts of ancient civilizations. As the sun rises you’ll be spinning at speeds up to 25 mph and close to 60 ft up. Riders must be at least 48″ tall.

Kings Island delightfully quirky Adventure Express has received a few new looks to more strongly tie it into the overarching theme of Central/South American explorations, including a new ride marquee. The surprisingly thrilling wooden coaster takes riders along nearly 3,000 ft of coaster tracks through dense forest areas, foreboding caverns while navigating hills and sweeping curves. Don’t worry, your favorite oversized drumming stone gods still line the temple walls.

For a limited time only, Adventure Express t-shirts featuring the ride's new logo are available at the online store. Hurry! Order yours before the train pulls away June 30. SHOP: https://t.co/MgqcsBvyqD #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/JLpGjPRiBw — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) June 26, 2023

In addition to the new rides, Kings Island has refreshed a couple of the park’s dining locations with the newly established Adventure Port. Located by a small lake, The Mercado Bar offers a variety of wines, spirits, frozen drinks and beers including on tap seasonal options. During summer opening it features Sonder Brewing’s latest dessert ale, Strawberry Funnel Cake Ale.

I enjoyed the Funnel cake Ale. It took a moment for the sweeter notes to hit my palate and I found it had a stronger cinnamon note to it than I anticipated from its label.

Previously the location of Hank’s Mexican Grill, Enrique’s has received a beautifully colorful new exterior and refreshed menu still offering a variety of Mexican-style favorites – – burritos, tacos & bowls – reminiscent of the flavors and styles found at your local Chipotle. If you’re looking for something sweet they also have churros and sopapillas.

If you’re visiting Kings Island this summer, be sure to check out the new Adventure Port along with other special summertime offerings like the Phantom Theater Encore, a stage show celebrating a Kings Island “extinct attraction” and their nighttime finale “Adventure Awaits” that fills the sky with colorful fireworks and drones.