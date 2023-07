Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #74: Secret Invasion – “Beloved” and an X-Men Fancast

Date: July 12, 2023

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including our first look at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and break down the fourth episode of Secret Invasion on Disney+. Then, Jeremiah joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a fancast draft for some of the X-Men.