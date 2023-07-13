Interviews: Looking Ahead to The Her Universe Fashion Show 2023 with Hosts Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott

As the days countdown to this year's San Diego Comic-Con, changes in the world seem to alter the con minute by minute. One thing that we know won’t change is the annual Her Universe Fashion Show. Celebrating its ninth year, Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars) with this year’s co-host Michael James Scott, (The Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway) will showcase all things “geek couture,” in this one-of-a-kind fashion show and competition. Created by Ashley to move the talents of so many of the con-goers from the crowded walkways of the San Diego Convention Center to the center of a true runway that rivals those of Fashion Week in Italy, this year’s show is focusing on all things Disney100.

I was fortunate enough to have a chance to speak with Ashley and her co-host Michael James Scott about the history of this great event and some of the things they are looking forward to this year. Check out both of those interviews below:

Presented by Her Universe, Hot Topic and celebrating 100 Years of Disney, the night of inclusion and creativity will bring talented designers from around the country together for an original geek couture fashion competition, with the ultimate prize of designing a special fashion collection with Her Universe. The audience will help choose one of the winners, as well as an expert panel of judges that includes the 2022 Her Universe Fashion Show winning designers Cindy Guillermo and Michael Burson, SVP Hot Topic Merchandising, Robin Motts, as well as the voice of Disney Mickey Mouse and Disney Artist, Bret Iwan.

Additionally, specialty retailer Hot Topic has teamed up with Disney to transform The Her Universe Fashion Show lobby into a whimsical fan experience in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Fans will have the opportunity to embark on a winding path through the Cemetery, take photos, spin Oogie Boogie’s prize wheel, and more!

Check-in begins at 11 AM on Thursday, July 20th at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel Harbor Ballroom, and doors open at 4:15 PM, with the show beginning promptly at 6 PM. The Her Universe Fashion Show is free for San Diego Comic-Con attendees and all ages are welcome.