“Battlerealm Brawl,” First Ever “Marvel Contest of Champions” Celebration, Coming to Vancouver in October

Kabam has announced Battlerealm Brawl, a live event celebration and Top-8 player competition taking place October 20-21 in Vancouver, British Columbia. This will be the first-ever official Marvel Contest of Champions celebration event just ahead of the game’s 10th Anniversary milestone where all Summoners (players) are invited to attend and enjoy the festivities.
- Fans attending October 20-21 in Vancouver can catch all of the action live, including:
- Battlerealm Brawl’s Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and Finals competitions
- Getting early hands-on experiences with new and unreleased Champions
- Meeting opportunities with the developers behind Marvel Contest of Champions
- Mixing-and-mingling opportunities with fellow Summoners of The Battlerealm!
- To kick off the Battlerealm Brawl competition, Kabam will begin a search starting August 9 through September 6 for the greatest Summoner in The Contest.
- Players competing in the Gladiator’s Circuit of Battlegrounds: Season 10 will compete to qualify for the Battlerealm Brawl, where the Top 8 qualifying players on the circuit’s leaderboard will be selected and win a trip in October to the live event taking place in Vancouver, Canada.
- These Top 8 qualifying players will compete in single-elimination brackets for the Quarter Finals (October 20) and then Semi Finals (October 21). The Finals will take place the evening of October 21 in a best-of-five match Finals competition to determine the one true winner of the 2023 Battlerealm Brawl!
- In addition, this November will see Kabam introduce a brand-new Original Champion to The Contest. The Battlerealm Brawl’s Top 4 players will be the first to get this brand-new Champion and get more exclusive rewards.
- Tickets are free for any and all fans to attend!
- Fans unable to attend Battlerealm Brawl in person can still experience the festivities via broadcast online at twitch.tv/kabam for a weekend filled with exciting competition, announcements, sneak peeks, updates, giveaways, and more.