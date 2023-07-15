“Battlerealm Brawl,” First Ever “Marvel Contest of Champions” Celebration, Coming to Vancouver in October

Kabam has announced Battlerealm Brawl, a live event celebration and Top-8 player competition taking place October 20-21 in Vancouver, British Columbia. This will be the first-ever official Marvel Contest of Champions celebration event just ahead of the game’s 10th Anniversary milestone where all Summoners (players) are invited to attend and enjoy the festivities.

Fans attending October 20-21 in Vancouver can catch all of the action live, including: Battlerealm Brawl’s Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and Finals competitions Getting early hands-on experiences with new and unreleased Champions Meeting opportunities with the developers behind Marvel Contest of Champions Mixing-and-mingling opportunities with fellow Summoners of The Battlerealm!

To kick off the Battlerealm Brawl competition, Kabam will begin a search starting August 9 through September 6 for the greatest Summoner in The Contest.

Players competing in the Gladiator’s Circuit of Battlegrounds: Season 10 will compete to qualify for the Battlerealm Brawl, where the Top 8 qualifying players on the circuit’s leaderboard will be selected and win a trip in October to the live event taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

These Top 8 qualifying players will compete in single-elimination brackets for the Quarter Finals (October 20) and then Semi Finals (October 21). The Finals will take place the evening of October 21 in a best-of-five match Finals competition to determine the one true winner of the 2023 Battlerealm Brawl!

In addition, this November will see Kabam introduce a brand-new Original Champion to The Contest. The Battlerealm Brawl’s Top 4 players will be the first to get this brand-new Champion and get more exclusive rewards.