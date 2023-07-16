Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Hope Springs”

Will an artist scorned by his fiancé find love in smalltown America? Of course. This is cinema and this is Hope Springs.

The Plot

Colin has been jilted by his girlfriend Vera and sets out for America. He ends up in a place called Hope Springs, where he rents a room from Joanie, and begins to apply his trade in the saloons and daily life of the town.

Colin is an artist and as he spends more days in Hope Springs, he begins to see more of what he likes, and commences to sketch everyone. When he meets Mandy, the heartbroken starving artist has found a new life.

They become inseparable, and Colin has fallen in love. His art is blossoming, and the relationship with Mandy is growing steadily. Just as life seems to be getting back to normal, Vera shows up in town. She never wanted to break up with Colin and faked her engagement to try and spur Colin to commit to their relationship.

Through some twists and turns, Colin can break away from Vera once and for all, thanks to a timely intervention of Doug Reed, and the future looks bright for Colin and Mandy.

The Good

On the surface, one would not expect much from this film. It seems cheesy and silly, and forgettable. How I was wrong.

Colin Firth seems to play the same character in most of his movies and the naïve artist that he portrays in Hope Springs is likable. This is crucial for the film because if Colin is detestable the whole movie falls apart. Thankfully, Firth makes his character stand out above the standard tropes of the movie.

Heather Graham is sensational. The truly sad part after watching this movie is that I have missed Heather Graham and wished that she had got a bigger push to break through into being an A list celebrity. She makes Mandy quirky and likable, but not a pushover. It’s easy to see how the relationship evolves between Colin and Mandy, but it is Graham that makes the audience fall in love with Mandy. Heather Graham is a talent, and Hope Springs is an excellent example of how she can develop a character with heart and depth.

The supporting cast is stellar. Mary Steenburgen, Minnie Driver, and Oliver Platt. Hope Springs is filled with talent, which is why this film works so well.

The Bad and the Ugly

It’s hard to think of something to not like about the film. If you aren’t a fan of romantic comedies, well this is not the movie for you.

Mary Steenburgen is perfectly cast as Joanie but could have used more screen time.

Beyond the Film Facts

The movie is based on the book New Cardiff by Charles Webb.

by Charles Webb. The movie made its revenue in the United Kingdom and did not last long in the international market.

Minnie Driver replaced Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Vera.

Ten years later another Hope Springs would be released starring Tommy Lee Jones and Meryl Streep.

would be released starring Tommy Lee Jones and Meryl Streep. While the film may have died an early death at the box office, with little fanfare from the critics, the BBC noted that this is a date movie worth making a date with.

The film may have been set in Vermont, but eagle eye viewers can spot many British Columbia license plates throughout the movie.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

Hope Springs is a surprise because I had no knowledge of this film prior to watching it. I didn’t remember it when it came out. Hope Springs, wasn’t this a Tommy Lee Jones movie? That was my initial thought, and thanks to the world of streaming, I found a true hidden treasure from the Disney vault. This wonderfully made quirky romantic comedy is a film that will touch your heart and compel you to see it through.

Maybe I am getting sentimental, but for once, it was nice to watch a creative and well-developed story that didn’t involve explosions and the fate of the world, rather the fate of one person which is decided by their own actions.

A talented cast with a simple plot and room to grow can lead to great entertainment.

Hope Springs gets a 3 Reels rating. Chances are you have never heard of this film, so make some time and catch up with this gem from Touchstone Pictures past.

Cast and Crew

Colin Firth as Colin Ware

Heather Graham as Mandy

Minnie Driver as Vera Edwards

Mary Steenburgen as Joanie

Frank Collison as Mr. Fisher

Oliver Platt as Doug Reed

Directed by Mark Herman

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Prominent Pictures / Fragile Films

Release Date: May 9, 2003

Box Office Gross

Worldwide Total: $1,567,189

