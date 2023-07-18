A World of Whimsy Awaits with the Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland” Collection by Enso Rings

Disney fans looking to bring some whimsy and a pop of color to their daily look can mix things up with Disney’s Alice in Wonderland rings from Enso Rings! That’s right, friends, new Disney styles have arrived and you won’t need to fall down the rabbit hole to experience this collection.

We’ve got a Cheshire Cat grin on our faces because there’s some exciting news to share! Enso Rings is bringing Disney’s Alice and Wonderland to their signature rings and we’re delighted to be sharing the details with you! Enso Rings was kind enough to send us an adorable box set with designs featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat too.

Summer is all about bright colors, and this collection will be the perfect addition for your warm weather wardrobe. Alice takes the spotlight in a brilliant summer blue that’s just a bit bolder than her on screen dress; meanwhile Cheshire is (temporarily) foregoing his purple stripes in favor of a hot pink hue that’s mischievously fun and is sure to grab your attention. Just like the last two Disney collections the Alice rings offer a lovely shiny metallic finish.

DISNEY SILICONE RING – ALICE IN WONDERLAND

As with all of their rings, the detailed designs are laser etched and won’t rub off or fade away and neither will those bright colors! Whether it’s tea parties or singing among the flowers, the ring(s) you get on day one will look just as wonderful on every one of your adventures.

DISNEY SILICONE RING – THE CHESHIRE CAT

Oh and while we don’t have them to show, the collection will also include twin white braided stackable rings. These are intended to go on either side of the Alice style so you can recreate her classic dress and pinafore. It’s almost like cosplay for your hand!

DISNEY ALICE IN WONDERLAND 2 RING SET

Rings in the Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Collection are designed for men, women, and adults and are available individually ($49.99 or sale for $39.99) or together in a box set ($99.98 on sale for $63.99). They come in sizes 3-14 and if you don’t know your ring size, check out this handy, printable ring size guide—along with step by step instructions—so you can make the best choice the first time.

The new Alice in Wonderland collection is available now only at EnsoRings.com.

Crafted in the Rockies, Enso Rings activity-friendly silicone rings are designed to keep up with you and your lifestyle. They are flexible, comfortable, and safe making them a great choice for everyday wear.

Each style in the Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Collection measures 6.6mm wide (top to bottom of band), and 1.75mm thick.

