It’s our third Oliver Platt movie for Touchstone, but what really catches the audience’s attention watching Casanova is how Heath Ledger can take any role and make it magical.

The Plot

Casanova has spent his days waiting for his mother to return. As he waits, Casanova spends his time being the lothario of Venice. From the convent to high society, if you are young and female in Venice, then chances are that you know Casanova.

The inquisition is hot on the young man’s trail, and warned that he could face execution, Casanova is told to settle down, and marry. Hoping to avoid the gallows, Casanova thinks he has a solution, but falls madly in love with Francesca Bruni.

Francesca thinks little of the name Casanova, so he must lie to her. As the two get closer, and Casanova learns what interests Francesca, he starts to change. From the free loading lover of many, Casanova becomes a new man, in love, and still trying to avoid the gallows.

With the timely arrival of Paprizzio, who is engaged to Francesca, Casanova manipulates the entire situation until Francesca has fallen in love with him, and Francesca’s mother Andrea has found love with Paprizzio.

Pucci is the new authority in town, and he wants to hang Casanova. On the cusp of death, a little theatrics and Casanova has a chance to escape, but his legacy will continue.

The Good

Heath Ledger is simply brilliant. Casanova is a mid level type film that is easily forgettable, but Ledger makes his role shine so bright, that once you start watching it would be near impossible not to sit through the rest of the movie. Everything that Ledger does, from his tone to his look makes the viewer remember what an incredible talent he was, and what a loss to cinema it was when he died. The man was so talented.

Sienna Miller is supremely talented, and a perfect match for Ledger. Miller’s Francesca is an excellent foil to Casanova. Miller needs to be in more movies and deserves to be a superstar.

Oliver Platt is a delight. Simply a delight, and no matter the role, he always manages to make his part memorable.

The Bad and the Ugly

The story is simple. The premise for the movie has been done a million times before and is nothing new. Celebrating a lothario who finds true love because he has mommy issues is not a new concept.

If you are looking for historical accuracy, this is not the movie for you.

Beyond the Film Facts

The movie was nominated for a Golden Trailer Award for Best Romance.

The movie opened in limited release over Christmas break earning almost $120 thousand its first weekend.

Shot mostly in Venice, the movie used limited special effects, mostly for the balloon scene.

Oliver Platt appears in the 42 nd minute of the film.

minute of the film. Jeremey Irons shows up two minutes later at the 44 th minute of the movie.

minute of the movie. While the film is based on the true story of Giacomo Casanova, there are many moments of liberty taken with the story.

When Casanova escapes into the University of Venice, that place never existed.

As Francesca and Casanova escape in a hot air balloon, the first powered hot air balloon would not take place until thirty years after the timeline of the movie.

The movie received mixed responses from the critics and was a box office flop.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

There is really nothing special about the movie Casanova. It is formulaic and has been done many times in multiple forms, repeatedly. I was not impressed with the film, until I noticed how incredible Heath Ledger is as the title character.

He is magnificent. Holding the scene with his presence and talent, transforms Casanova from a mid-level romance to a supreme film with a talented actor in the lead role. Ledger makes the lothario Casanova a likable heroic lead, and thanks to this brilliance in every scene, we want Casanova to succeed.

With a supporting cast of Sienna Miller, Oliver Platt, Lena Olin, and fine early work from Charlie Cox, Casanova gets a 3 Reels rating. Take some time and explore this film and see the joy and fun that was had at making the film, and remember what an incredible talent Heath Ledger was.

Cast and Crew

Heath Ledger as Casanova

Sienna Miller as Francesca

Jeremy Irons as Pucci

Oliver Platt as Paprizzio

Lena Olin as Andrea

Charlie Cox as Giovanni Bruni

Helen McCrory as Casanova’s Mother

Directed by Lasse Hallstrom

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / The Mark Gordon Company / Gondola Pictures

Release Date: January 6, 2006

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $11,304,403

Worldwide Total: $37,691,644

