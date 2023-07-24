Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 163: Star Wars at SDCC 2023

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 163: Star Wars at SDCC 2023
Date: July 24th, 2023 (recorded July 21st and 22nd, bookends recorded July 24th)

Listen

Topics

Mike shares clips from all the Star Wars panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, plus interviews with the composers of the music for Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor, the Hasbro Star Wars team, and a representative from Enso Rings about their terrific-looking Star Wars jewelry.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com

A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com

Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS