Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 163: Star Wars at SDCC 2023

Date: July 24th, 2023 (recorded July 21st and 22nd, bookends recorded July 24th)

Listen

Topics

Mike shares clips from all the Star Wars panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, plus interviews with the composers of the music for Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor, the Hasbro Star Wars team, and a representative from Enso Rings about their terrific-looking Star Wars jewelry.

