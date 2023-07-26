The Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade is Returning on October 28

If you thought Anaheim had only one Centennial celebration happening this year, think again. The Anaheim Fall Festival, an old-fashioned celebration of the season, was also established back in 1923 with the Halloween Parade coming along a year later. Some believe this delightful homespun volunteer effort helped Anaheim catch the eye of Walt Disney as he was scouting locations for his theme park.

The Anaheim Fall Festival, held this year on October 28, 2023 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., includes Halloween-themed games, costume contests for kids & furry friends, treats and crafts from local vendors and visits from Saucer Girl and Pumpkin Man. Thanks to the efforts of volunteers and community sponsors, there is no entrance fee to the festival or parade viewing. Be sure to follow their Instagram @AnaheimHalloweenParade during their current 100-day countdown. And they will be on the Promenade Stage Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. during Midsummer Scream.

Local vendor Tocumbo will sell handcrafted, Mexican-style ice cream popsicles and other refreshing items.

Spin the witch’s wheel to discover your fate and hopefully win the prize.

We are all familiar with the fun of Trick or Treat at Halloween but during the recent event kick-off, talented artist Stacia Martin put her unique spin on the tradition with Trick "Art" Treat showcasing the beauty that can be created simply with pencil and paper and providing us with very special take-away reminder that the Anaheim Halloween fun happens October 28. Stacia is among the many volunteers who bring their talents together to create a very special community event.

In addition to the Festival, on the evening of October 28 at 7 p.m. a collection of volunteer crafted, powered and populated floats travel through Anaheim for the Halloween Parade.

So if you’re looking for an inexpensive, family-friendly way to bring in the season, check out the Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade. And volunteers are always needed, so if you’re interested in helping out with Anaheim’s Halloween fun visit AnaheimFallFestival.org for more information.