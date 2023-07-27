Anime Expo 2023: A Spectacular Celebration of Anime and Pop Culture

Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in North America, made a triumphant return in 2023, captivating fans with its immersive experiences, vibrant cosplay, exclusive screenings, and exciting announcements. With the anime industry thriving and anime's popularity soaring to new heights, Anime Expo 2023 served as a testament to the ever-growing influence of Japanese animation and its dedicated fanbase.

Cosplay Extravaganza:

One of the most beloved aspects of Anime Expo is the incredible display of cosplay. Thousands of attendees showcased their creativity and passion for their favorite anime, manga, and gaming characters through meticulously crafted costumes. From iconic characters like Naruto, Goku, and Sailor Moon to the latest heroes and heroines from popular series, the convention floor was a colorful sight to behold. Cosplay competitions, photo shoots, and meetups allowed cosplayers to connect, share their craft, and bask in the admiration of fellow enthusiasts.

Over in the Cosplay Sets area of the Entertainment Hall, over ten professionally-built backdrops were available for photoshoots. Whether you wanted your picture in a high school gym, a Japanese tatami room, a sakura-surrounded tori gate, or an apocalyptic wasteland, Anime Expo had you covered.

Interactive Experiences and Exhibitions:

Anime Expo 2023 went beyond passive spectatorship, offering attendees immersive and interactive experiences. Pop-up attractions and exhibition booths allowed fans to step into the worlds of their favorite anime, providing opportunities for unique photo ops and memorable moments.

Interactive exhibits showcased artwork, concept designs, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creative process, enriching fans' understanding of their beloved shows and games. Gaming zones and virtual reality experiences catered to the growing intersection between anime and games, immersing fans in interactive adventures.

Industry Guests and Panel Discussions:

Anime Expo is renowned for attracting prominent industry figures, and 2023 was no exception. The convention welcomed a diverse lineup of voice actors, directors, producers, and artists who participated in panel discussions, autograph signings, and Q&A sessions. Fans had the chance to gain insights into the industry, learn about the creative process, and interact with their favorite anime personalities. These engaging sessions fostered a sense of community and allowed attendees to connect with the individuals behind their favorite franchises.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland again had a panel this year, with returning voice actor Natsuki Hanae (Riddle Rosehearts) joined by Seiichiro Yamashita (Ace Trappola) and Chiaki Kobayashi (Deuce Spade.)

While the panelists were quizzed on their knowledge of the game and spoke about their trip to the US (Natsuki Hanae went to Disneyland the day before and rode Alice in Wonderland twice!) they also discussed their characters with some impressively decent English.

Hanae on Riddle: “He is beautiful and cute on the outside, but on the inside, he is strong and strict. A very cool guy. Also, his voice is amazing!”

Yamashita on Ace: “He is…sometimes foolish, but a very unique character and a good friend. Together with Deuce, they sort of take care of the main character as you see the story develop. With each chapter, as you go on, you learn a little bit more about him and the kind of directional role that he takes.”

Kobayashi on Deuce: “He is so cute but he has a bad side too, so that kind of dichotomy is very unique to him. He doesn’t seem to get along with Ace but they’re actually good friends, so I think that part of that friendship that gets represented is also great too.”

Yamashita: “We are…the Japanese word mabu…buddy? Bestie? We are bestie.”

It was also announced that the English version of Disney Twisted-Wonderland has now made its debut in Australia and Singapore.

Something for Everyone:

While the main focus of Anime Expo is largely the industry of anime and manga, there is much more for the attendee also interested in general Japanese pop culture. Presentations on topics such as origami, taiko drumming, and sword fighting gave participants deeper insight and appreciation into the cultural underpinnings of Japanese media.

Anime Expo 2023 proved to be a resounding success, embodying the spirit of the anime fandom and serving as a testament to the medium's growing global influence. Although difficulties still existed for convention-goers such as long lines and clusters of counter-programming that limited the volume of what they could experience, these are the same problems that beset virtually every large-scale convention. I did feel as though there was a better effort this year to put panels into rooms big enough to hold at least most of the people trying to see them.

From stunning cosplays to exclusive announcements and immersive experiences, the convention provided a rich tapestry of delights for fans of all ages. As the anime industry continues to thrive and captivate audiences worldwide, events like Anime Expo offer a vibrant platform for fans to come together, celebrate their shared passions, and create lasting memories. The convention's triumphant return in 2023 will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on attendees, fueling their enthusiasm until next year’s Anime Expo (July 4-7, 2024) or the smaller Anime Expo Chibi, scheduled for November 11-12, 2023.