TV Review: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 Keeps You Begging for More

When you have a hit mystery-comedy series like Only Murders in the Building, co-created by Steve Martin, the stars want to come out to play. A new mystery begins on August 8th with the double-episode Season 3 premiere. Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) was the surprise death during the Season 2 epilogue. Joining this mystery are the likes of screen legend Meryl Streep (Mary Poppins Returns), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Ashley Park (Joy Ride), and many more familiar faces.

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is dead! Not only is Oliver Puttnam (Martin Short) out of a leading man for his new play “Death Rattle,” but there’s now a new murder to solve for the trio of podcasters, forcing Oliver, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) to start a third season of “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s time to solve another whodunit. Could it be someone close to the movie star, like documentarian Tobert (Jesse Williams)? Someone scorned by him, like struggling actress Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep)? Or someone we’ve yet to meet in the season premiere?

The witty, biting dialogue hasn’t missed a beat, with Martin Short and Steve Martin back to their catty antics. There’s a lot of the familiar in their dynamic with Selena Gomez, and jokes about their age gap continuing to be hilarious. But fresh faces also bring new energy to the series, with Paul Rudd fitting right alongside the trio (primarily through flashbacks). And Meryl Streep has found herself in a TV role that not only allows her to let loose and show her comedic chops but also has real gravitas and drama to it. At the same time, the shift in focus this season to a theater company does come at the price of losing some of the fan-favorite residents of the Arconia, who feel like they take a bit of a backseat this time around.

With so much of the action set away from the titular building, fans who love the Arconia’s visual aesthetic will love the designs of the Goosebury Theater. Its backstage areas and on-stage sets feel like an extension of the show’s specific visual design. And as before, keen-eyed viewers may have a leg-up on solving the mystery as they inspect the set decor.

Another high-stakes mystery to solve makes Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building continue to draw fans in week after week. This show always leaves me wanting more, and the wait is almost over.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building premieres Tuesday, August 8th with two episodes on Hulu, with weekly releases on subsequent Tuesdays.