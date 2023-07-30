Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Dead Presidents”

The Hughes Brothers lend their creative narrative voice to life in the 1960’s and what one man endured during the Vietnam War and how he was welcomed back home in Dead Presidents.

The Plot

Anthony is born and raised in the Bronx, and rather than following his brother to college, he decides to enlist in the Marine Corps and heads off to Vietnam. Life in the jungle of Vietnam is as dangerous as the streets of the Bronx. Somehow with his friend Skip, Anthony survives and comes home.

There is no parade for Anthony and no welcome from the neighborhood. From an unwelcome greeting from his nemesis Cowboy, to meeting the child he fathered with Juanita, life has changed in his neighborhood. Anthony gets a job as a butcher, but it is not enough to support his family.

Spurned by the government, with no help to adjust to society after being in combat, Anthony meets with a retired gangster named Kirby to hatch a plan. Inspired by Delilah and the message of the Black Panthers, a heist is organized.

With Anthony, Kirby, Skip, Delilah, and Cleon, they rob the Federal Reserve Bank in the Bronx. The plan goes awry, cops die, and so do some members of the heist team. Shortly after, everyone is arrested, and Anthony, thinking he has done nothing wrong, is sentenced to prison.

The Good

There is so much to like about Dead Presidents. From the script, the characters, and the setting, the Hughes Brothers have placed the audience in a unique moment in time. Veterans of the Vietnam War were not welcomed when they returned. A Black or Latino veteran not only faced backlash for their service in the war but were often denied benefits from the federal government. This is an important moment in history that needs to be displayed on screen.

Larenz Tate is excellent as Anthony. Seeing the world through his eyes, it would be impossible to not feel empathy for him as he struggles to survive. From the streets to the jungle, Tate makes a compelling story more powerful by showing us how his life has been damaged.

The supporting cast is filled with talent. Bokeem Woodbine, Keith David, and Terrence Howard help make the streets of the Bronx live in technicolor.

Chris Tucker proves in this role that he is a dedicated and talented actor that has range beyond anything shown in Rush Hour. Tucker is incredible as Skip. If that performance was delivered today, he would be the front runner for an Oscar.

The Bad and the Ugly

This is a very violent movie including a beheading. If you are squeamish, then perhaps you will want to take a skip on the film.

Beyond the Film Facts

Allen and Albert Hughes were nominated for Best Director at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The soundtrack to the film was nominated for an Image Award for Best Soundtrack.

The soundtrack album went gold on the charts, and a sequel to the album was released in 1996.

Martin Sheen has an uncredited cameo at the end of the film, as the judge.

If Anthony’s dad looks familiar that’s because James Pickens Jr, would go on to play Dr. Richard Webber in Grey’s Anatomy.

Michael Imperioli has a small role as D’Ambrosio.

Isaiah Washington has an uncredited cameo as Andrew Curtis.

Fans of Dick Tracy will recognize Seymour Cassel in the uncredited role of Saul.

Fans of The Sopranos will recognize Tony Sirico as Officer Spinelli.

Though it is not stated, the military group that Anthony and the rest belong to is 1st Marine Recon.

The score for the film was written by Danny Elfman.

Roger Ebert only gave the movie 2.5 stars.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

Dead Presidents is a stellar character piece that highlights the dangers of the Vietnam War, and how with changing public opinion, the soldiers who fought the war, were victimized on the battlefield and at home. Being a Black or Latino veteran, the soldiers faced double the discrimination at home.

The Hughes Brothers brought a fresh take to the Vietnam War saga with their tale of Anthony. Seeing the world through his eyes, a viewer could easily see why he chose the course of action he did, and why he would be so angry at being sentenced to jail.

Dead Presidents is a good film, almost great. The narrative does lose some traction in the last half, but this is a movie worth seeing.

Dead Presidents gets a 3 Reels rating.

Cast and Crew

Larenz Tate as Anthony Curtis

Keith David as Kirby

Chris Tucker as Skip

N’Bushe Wright as Delilah

Freddy Rodriguez as Jose

Rose Jackson as Juanita

Terrence Howard as Cowboy

Bokeem Woodbine as Cleon

Directed by Allen and Albert Hughes

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Caravan Pictures / Underworld Entertainment

Release Date: October 6, 1995

Budget: $10 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $24,147,179

