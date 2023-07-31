Marvel Debuts New Trailer for “Loki” Season 2 Coming to Disney+ October 6

Howdy, y’all! After a wait that seemed to defy time, a trailer for Season 2 of Marvel’s Loki has finally arrived.

Marvel Studios has debuted a new trailer for the second season of Loki .

. In it, we find the God of Mischief thrust into a new set of adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Loki marks an important milestone for Marvel as it’s the first scripted series from the studio to begin a second season.

Also notable is that the first season of the show remains Marvel's most-watched series.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the show was also released:

Season 2 of Loki is set to begin October 6th, streaming exclusively on Disney+

Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars: Tom Hiddleston Sophia Di Martino Gugu Mbatha-Raw Wunmi Mosaku Eugene Cordero Rafael Casal Tara Strong Kate Dickie Liz Carr Neil Ellice Jonathan Majors Ke Huy Quan Owen Wilson

Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.

Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.