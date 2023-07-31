Marvel Debuts New Trailer for “Loki” Season 2 Coming to Disney+ October 6

Howdy, y’all! After a wait that seemed to defy time, a trailer for Season 2 of Marvel’s Loki has finally arrived.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Studios has debuted a new trailer for the second season of Loki.
  • In it, we find the God of Mischief thrust into a new set of adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

  • Loki marks an important milestone for Marvel as it’s the first scripted series from the studio to begin a second season.
  • Also notable is that the first season of the show remains Marvel’s most-watched series.
  • In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the show was also released:

  • Season 2 of Loki is set to begin October 6th, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

About Loki:

  • Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson

  • Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.
  • Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.
