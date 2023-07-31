Marvel Debuts New Trailer for “Loki” Season 2 Coming to Disney+ October 6

Howdy, y’all! After a wait that seemed to defy time, a trailer for Season 2 of Marvel’s Loki has finally arrived.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios has debuted a new trailer for the second season of Loki.
- In it, we find the God of Mischief thrust into a new set of adventures with the TVA (Time Variance Authority).
- Loki marks an important milestone for Marvel as it’s the first scripted series from the studio to begin a second season.
- Also notable is that the first season of the show remains Marvel’s most-watched series.
- In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the show was also released:
- Season 2 of Loki is set to begin October 6th, streaming exclusively on Disney+.
About Loki:
- Marvel’s Loki Season 2 stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Season 2 episodes were directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani while Eric Martin was head writer.
- Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.
