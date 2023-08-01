These Are Our Favorite Disneyland Hotels in Two Categories

There are several hotels you can stay at during your Disneyland trip, with variety in their pricing and the type of experience they offer. During your vacation, there is the option of staying on-site at a Disneyland-owned hotel or off-site at a hotel in the area of Anaheim surrounding Disneyland.

Below I’ll share my top three favorite hotels in two categories – the best lower priced hotels and the best luxury and overall hotels.

While the on-site Disneyland-owned hotels are the most eye-catching and famous of the options on this list, these stays come at a high price per night. If you decide to stay at a Disneyland hotel, you have three options: The Grand Californian, The Disneyland Hotel, and the Pixar Place Hotel (currently in the process of transforming from the Paradise Pier Hotel). The biggest advantage of staying at these hotels is that you can stay immersed in the Disney atmosphere your entire vacation. Some of the perks that guests who stay at official Disneyland hotels can enjoy are:

Early Entry

Private entrances to the parks for easy access

Preferred access to a limited number of dining reservations at select Disneyland Resort hotel table-service restaurants during their stay

Next-day package delivery for souvenirs purchased in parks to be delivered to their hotel

The best cheap hotels are a good fit for those who are mainly focusing their trip around their time at the parks and want a convenient place to stay and recharge before their next day enjoying the park rides and offerings. The off-site hotels nearby are often as close to the main gate as the official Disneyland hotels are or closer. These hotels provide basic amenities, are clean and comfortable, and are a short walk to Disneyland:

Best Western PLUS Park Place Inn & Mini-Suites is directly across the street from the Disneyland main entrance—you could make it from your room into the park in under ten minutes. In addition to its convenient location, it also offers a buffet-style free continental breakfast, comfortable bedding, and clean rooms.

Tropicana Inn & Suites has a similar proximity to the park as Best Western PLUS. Right across the street from Disneyland, this recently remodeled hotel has convenient in-room amenities like a mini-fridge and microwave, is located nearby fast food options, and has suites and adjoining rooms available for larger parties.

The Castle Inn and Suites is located a short 10-minute walk from Disneyland, and the medieval theme makes the experience fun for families with children. The hotel offers fast Wifi, complimentary parking, amenities like a pool and on-site laundry facility, and impressive around-the-clock service at the front desk.

The top luxury hotels offer the best overall experience with upscale amenities, dining and recreation options, and atmosphere. If you’d like to splurge on a luxury hotel during your Disneyland trip, these are the best picks:

While the Grand Californian is the most expensive of the on-site Disneyland hotels, it’s by far the most luxurious option. Between the hotel’s themed pools, award-winning dining, amenities (including a full-service spa), and beautiful American Craftsman style architecture, the Grand Californian provides the ultimate relaxing escape from the parks.

The JW Marriott near Disneyland is a luxury hotel that boasts incredible amenities, a hotel cafe, pool area and impressive gym facility, and a rooftop bar with great views of the fireworks and the skyline of the parks. The JW Marriot is a 15-20 minute walk from the Disneyland entrance, but you can also utilize the ART Shuttle bus to get to the park.

The Westin Anaheim Resort, located across from Disneyland Resort and next to the Anaheim Convention Center, is a luxury hotel that is about a 15 minute walk from Disneyland. It features a wide variety of upscale amenities, a fitness center, several dining options, and a relaxing pool and hot tub area. If you are not staying on-site at an official Disneyland hotel, this is the best Anaheim area hotel near Disneyland.

There is no shortage of options for hotels to stay at during your Disneyland vacation between the official Disneyland and Anaheim area hotels, but these choices stand out for their offerings and convenience. Be sure to read our full review of the best hotels near Disneyland for additional top options and guidance in making your decision for your next Disneyland trip!

