Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 164: Remembering Paul Reubens with Curt Sandvig

Date: August 1st, 2023 (recorded July 31st)

First-time guest Curt Sandvig (host of the “Paranormal Almanac” podcast) joins “Who’s the Bossk” host Mike Celestino as they discuss what Paul Reubens, his most famous character Pee-Wee Herman, and Star Tours’ Captain Rex mean to them.

