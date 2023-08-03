Our Top Tips for Saving Money at Disneyland

Between dining, souvenirs, hotels, and transportation, the cost of a Disneyland trip can add up quickly. However, there are several easy ways to ease expenses during your vacation that can easily be overlooked. We will take you through six ways by category that you can save money during your next trip to Disneyland!

A big place you can easily save money is on multi-day Disneyland tickets. While there are no discounts on single day tickets to Disneyland there are a couple of great ways to find muti-day discount Disneyland tickets Costco Travel (occasionally sells Disneyland tickets) To save on dining: share meals, order kids size portions, or bring your own food to the park. Dining is a part of your Disneyland vacation that can end up costing quite a bit of money if you’re not cautious, but there are many ways to save in this area, especially if you know you are a light eater. Disneyland often offers large portion sizes that you can easily split with another person, or if you prefer a kids size portion for a lower price, you can opt for that instead at any Quick Service restaurant.

Alternatively, if you’d like to avoid spending money on Disneyland food, you can bring your own food to the park as long as it does not require heating or refrigeration and does not come in a glass container or cooler containing loose ice. A meal like a sandwich, or some smaller snacks, work great for a day at the park.

To save on souvenirs, buy them ahead of time for a lower price, establish a souvenir budget, and make sure you are prepared with any necessities ahead of time. You can find lots of Disney merchandise at a lower cost outside the park and bring this with you during your visit. If you do end up buying Disney souvenirs at the park, you can establish a budget and wait until the end of your trip to purchase that Disneyland souvenir pack everything you need To save in multiple areas: visit during the off-seasons, and avoid crowded seasons and holidays. The cheapest time to visit Disneyland To save on hotels: stay at a budget-friendly offsite hotel if you are planning on spending the majority of your time at the park. While the Disneyland-owned hotels offer an immersive and magical experience, they are quite expensive, and the Good Neighbor hotels in the area surrounding Disneyland are significantly more affordable. If you know that you will be prioritizing your time in the parks and only using your hotel to sleep at the end of the day and grab breakfast in the mornings, it might be worth looking into hotels near Disneyland To save on transportation: don’t rent a car during your trip to Disneyland. Parking can add up, as it costs $30 per vehicle for standard parking and $50 per vehicle for preferred parking. If you are on a longer trip, this can add up quickly over the course of several days. Additionally, unless you are planning on exploring the surrounding area and spending days using the rental car for reasons other than getting to and from the parks, it’s an unnecessary expense for Disneyland. Instead, you can utilize the ART shuttle To save on paid in-park services: know when to purchase Individual Lightning Lanes and when to skip them. Individual Lightning Lanes

While these tips are easy ways to save during your Disneyland vacation, there are many more ways you can make the most of your money. Be sure to check out our best Disneyland tips for more guidance on how to save during your Disneyland trip.

