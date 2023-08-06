Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Taking Care of Business”

A case of mistaken identity allows Jim Belushi to assume Charles Grodin’s identity and wreak havoc on his carefully orchestrated life.

The Plot

Jimmy has just won tickets to the World Series where his favorite team, the Chicago Cubs, are on the cusp of winning. The problem is that Jimmy is currently in jail and won’t get released until the day after the game.

After a daring and convoluted plot to escape prison, Jimmy encounters Spencer’s Filofax in the airport, and uses the cash and credit cards to set himself up comfortably to enjoy his World Series weekend. The problem is that Spencer is meant to attend an important business meeting that will decide his future. Jimmy is mistaken for Spencer, and madcap hilarity ensues.

While Jimmy might be enjoying his time, Spencer is not. From losing his contacts, being separated from his wife, and worrying about his job, everything seems to be going wrong for the strait-laced executive. Eventually, Spencer gets his Filofax back and with Jimmy’s help, manages to mitigate the damage to his career and marriage.

Spencer makes a choice that will make his future better, thanks to his escaped con friend. The one problem is, how do they get Jimmy back in prison so that he can be released the next day.

The Good

The movie is funny, and Jim Belushi is quite well cast as Jimmy. He is silly, naïve, which allows him to be outrageous and enables the film to be likable. I enjoyed the many moments of laughter throughout the film.

Charles Grodin is perfectly cast in the role of Spencer. He is very uptight, rigid in his life, and responds well to the banality of Jimmy’s outrageous behavior. Grodin is the forever straight man to the Belushi funny guy. Grodin’s work in the film is equally as important as Belushi. Without Grodin, the film doesn’t work.

The Bad and the Ugly

This plotline has been done a thousand times plus more. The idea of role reversals either through science or through taking their Filofax is something that has been recorded from Charles Dickens to Ryan Reynolds. The idea is not new.

This movie would never work in modern day, because of our constant connection through smartphones and social media, everyone would know who Spencer was. The fact that the people he was supposed to meet in California have no idea what Spencer looks like is a little far fetched, even for 1990.

More Hector Elizondo. The man is great and takes small little roles and makes them dynamic. The Warden role is a nothing position, but Elizondo elevates him with his work. He should have been a bigger figure in the movie.

Beyond the Film Facts

This was the first film written by JJ Abrams.

The film is co written by Jill Mazursky, daughter of Paul Mazursky.

Abrams also has a cameo in the film. He is one of the passengers on Spencer’s plane at the sixteen-minute mark.

The production title was ‘Filofax’, but the producers couldn’t get the rights to use it for the release title. (Imagine if this film was released with the title ‘Filofax’, that would have been terrible.)

While the Chicago Cubs would win the World Series in the film, it wouldn’t happen for real until 2016, 108 years since last winning the finals.

Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Gates McFadden and John de Lancie have roles in the film.

stars Gates McFadden and John de Lancie have roles in the film. Future Yankees manager Joe Torre is one of the commentators in the film.

Major league players Mark Grace and Bert Blyleven make cameos in the film.

This is the second Disney film in 1990 that has Jim Belushi playing a baseball fan, the other was Mr. Destiny.

Grodin describes in his 1994 book how he voiced his displeasure to Jeffery Katzenberg about the size of his image being equal to Jim Belushi’s foot.

The street that Spencer asks for directions on and is beaten up because of it, is the same street used in the opening of Predator 2 .

. Jim Belushi’s wife at the time, Marjorie Bransfield, plays the Tennis Club Receptionist.

The baseball scenes were filmed at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

22 seconds was cut for the UK version, most of which involved the use of the F-word.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

Taking Care of Business is a pretty good film. Filled with one liner responses and the occasional f-word, the movie is silly, but it has likable leads in the form of Jim Belushi and Charles Grodin. If you have nothing to do, and want something new to see, check out the film.

Taking Care of Business gets a 2 Reels rating. It’s nothing special, but it is funny.

Cast and Crew

Jim Belushi as Jimmy

Charles Grodin as Spencer

Anne De Salvo as Debbie

Loryn Locklin as Jewel

Hector Elizondo as the Warden

Mako as Sakamoto

Directed by Arthur Hiller

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Silver Screen Partners IV

Release Date: August 17, 1990

Budget: $15 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $20,005,435

Coming Soon

Next week, can 3 kids use their new ninja skills to help their FBI agent dad defeat an evil criminal? Yes, it’s time to look back at the kicking classic 3 Ninjas.