FX’s “The Bear” Wins “Outstanding New Program” at the 2023 TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the 2023 TCA Award Winners, honoring exceptional programs and performances from the 2022-2023 television season. Winners were selected by a cabal of more than 200 professional TV critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, all of whom are members of the TCA. This year’s big winners were FX’s The Bear was HBO’s Succession, each bringing home two awards. Disney+ won both categories in the newly-debuted Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming and Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming categories for Bluey and Ms. Marvel. You can see all of this year’s winners below. Visit tvcritics.org/tca-awards to see all of the past award winners.

2021 TCA Award Winners:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (BETTER CALL SAUL, AMC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (POKER FACE, Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: JURY DUTY (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: BLUEY Disney+

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: MS. MARVEL Disney+

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH TIM ROBINSON (Netflix) (2022 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: THE BEAR FX

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: BEEF (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: SUCCESSION (HBO | Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: THE BEAR FX

Program of the Year: SUCCESSION (HBO | Max)

Career Achievement Honoree: Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW (CBS)

