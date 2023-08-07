My Experience Being an “Honorary Disney Vacation Club Member”

“Welcome Home.” This simple phrase to any Disney Fan right away signifies Disney Vacation Club. But what is Disney Vacation Club (DVC) other than a “Disney Resort timeshare?” Well, first off, the term “timeshare” has had such negative connotations over the years it is hard to separate what DVC and the “timeshare a family member has in Mexico” without spending time with a Guide at one of the resorts or taking a deep dive into the Membership page. I am not going to attempt to do that, but I am going to talk about my time as an “honorary Disney Vacation Club Member.”

Recently, I was invited to spend a few nights at Disney’s Riviera Resort and get the true DVC experience. I must say, it truly is a different experience than just taking a vacation. For those of you who have never had the chance to stay at the Riviera, it is the most recent addition to the Walt Disney World resort and is one of the most convenient properties to the EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios via the Disney Skyliner and just a short bus ride to Disney Springs and the other parks. It is also just absolutely beautiful.

Heading to my room for the first time is where I really noticed the difference between this and, say, Port Orleans Riverside (my go to when visiting WDW on vacation): DVC properties are designed for large family gatherings with larger rooms with some that can accommodate up to 12 guests. With the addition of a full kitchen, dining area, and washer/dryer, this really is a home and as I found out a lot of Members like to take advantage of these amenities to spend more time with their family to truly make it a “family vacation.”

Now, we could spend this entire article talking about the amazing rooms and property, but that really is just a small part of being a Disney Vacation Club Member. Some of the biggest benefits of being a member lay outside of your resort. The first we had the chance to experience was Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair located at the top of Bay Lake Tower.

Eligible members have a chance to relax, enjoy, and try some amazing food and drink. But, the true highlight of this location is the view. Over the years, I have had the pleasure of viewing Magic Kingdom fireworks from just about every vantage point but this view can’t be topped.

While the Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair is a nice way to end your day, the Member Lounge at EPCOT is a gift from above as a way to take a break and escape the midday sun. Located on the second floor of the Imagination Pavilion in EPCOT, this space has everything a family needs to help avoid the midday crash. With complimentary snacks and drink and plentiful air conditioning, many members actually “rope drop” for a quick break before tackling the rest of the day. I have to say, for me, this was a special moment because I was lucky enough to visit this area when it was still ImageWorks many years ago. So being able to get the view of Spaceship Earth and just recall what previously was gave me one of those happy memories.

After spending a great day enjoying the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, I do have to say there was no better experience than just heading out through the International Gateway and hopping on the Disney Skyliner right to the Riviera to get ready for the grand finale of my stay, Moonlight Magic.

If you have not heard of the Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic, it is one of those events that guests clamor for: a complimentary Member exclusive event featuring attractions, rare characters, and so much more. Even though it was a rainy night at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, I was still able to visit with some of the most rare characters I have seen in a long time, enjoy a ride or two with very little wait, plus partake in some of the snacks (including a Mickey Premium Bar) that were included with the entrance to the event.

As I look back on this great visit, I started looking at the DVC website and realized that, while I was able to have some really great experiences and learn about what being a Member really means, those were just the tip of the iceberg. I know I had always been intimidated to talk to the DVC guides in the hotels but, after taking a tour, I will be the first person to tell you that this isn’t a hard sell or something to be afraid of. But, if you aren’t local to any of the Disney Parks, just head over to the Disney Vacation Club site and learn how to become a Member and enjoy vacations for years to come.