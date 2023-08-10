Top 5 Tips to Save Money at Walt Disney World

A trip to Disney World can add up quickly in cost, but there are several ways to prepare so that you don’t end up spending more money than you need to. We will share some of our favorite tips to help you plan ahead and make the most of your money for your next trip to Walt Disney World!

1) Utilize grocery delivery to save on food expenses during your visit and stock up on items you know you’ll need like snacks for the parks, water, sandwiches, breakfast items, etc. that you can bring into the parks to save money on dining or enjoy in your hotel room. While your hotel shop will have basic necessities available, they will often be much more expensive and very limited in their options. If you order groceries for delivery, they will be dropped off at bell services at your hotel for easy pickup. The following services are the best options for convenient grocery delivery:

Walmart+

Instacart

Amazon Prime Now

2) Be prepared for various weather scenarios to avoid unnecessary purchases–bring necessities like ponchos, umbrellas, stroller covers, and sunscreen. These can be expensive purchases at the parks, so make sure you buy them ahead of time to save money. Check the weather before your trip so that you are prepared, and depending on when you are visiting, pack clothes that can be cool and comfortable in hot weather and also layers that can help you easily adapt if there is an unexpected downpour or if the weather is chilly in the mornings or evenings. You can see our ultimate Walt Disney World packing list for everything you will need for your trip!

3) Know your options when deciding what transportation option you’ll use to get from Orlando Airport (MCO) to your hotel. Two common choices are rideshare (Uber/Lyft) and Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine (a recent merge of Mear’s Connect and Sunshine Flyer) shuttle service when traveling from the airport to Disney World. Which option works better for you will depend on the size of your party and how tight a schedule you are on.

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine offers 24/7 service to Disney World area hotels through Standard, Express, and Private services operating out of Orlando International Airport Terminals A, B and C. This service is charged per person, with children considered ages 3-9 and adults considered ages 10+ for pricing. The standard cost for a one-way trip is $20.90 per adult and $14.85 per child for this service and $39.90 per adult and $28.35 per child for a round trip. Keep in mind that this is a shared service with other stops along the way, so this might be a slower option in getting to your destination.

offers 24/7 service to Disney World area hotels through Standard, Express, and Private services operating out of Orlando International Airport Terminals A, B and C. This service is charged per person, with children considered ages 3-9 and adults considered ages 10+ for pricing. The standard cost for a one-way trip is $20.90 per adult and $14.85 per child for this service and $39.90 per adult and $28.35 per child for a round trip. Keep in mind that this is a shared service with other stops along the way, so this might be a slower option in getting to your destination. You can also use Lyft or Uber at Disney World to summon a direct ride from the airport to your Disney World hotel. While this is the most convenient and fastest option offered, keep in mind that surge pricing takes effect when drivers are near capacity (costing up to 1.5 to 2x the normal cost) at the busiest times of day, usually when guests are arriving at or leaving the parks. Rideshare will typically cost about $40-$60 for a one way trip from Orlando Airport (MCO) to Disney World depending on whether you utilize an Uber X (accommodating up to 4 people) or Uber XL (accommodating up to 6 people). Because time is money, those on a tighter schedule might prefer rideshare over a shuttle given it provides a direct service to your destination.

4) Rent Disney Vacation Club (DVC) points from members to test out the experience before committing. Disney Vacation Club is a type of vacation timeshare program that allows you to purchase vacation points that you can use for deluxe stays at a Disney Vacation Club resort. Visitors who are unsure of whether or not they want to commit to the program can test out the experience by renting out points from members and see if they want to buy. When renting DVC points, visitors can enjoy a one-time use of a fixed number of points for deluxe accommodations at a Disney Vacation Club resort.

5) Buy Disney World discount tickets in advance. Disney World is always offering seasonal discounts for multi-day tickets and hotel stays throughout the year, so be sure to keep up to date with all current Disney World discounts for tickets and hotel savings. Disney World is offering some of the best discounts that have been seen in years for this holiday season, and seasonal discounts are also offered for Florida residents, Annual Passholders, military service members, Disney Visa cardmembers, and more throughout the year.

These are just a few of the ways you can save money at Disney World–be sure to check out our 50 Disney World tips to help you make the most of your time and money during your trip!

