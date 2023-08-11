All the Disney Characters We Saw at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023

Part of the fun of visiting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the chance to take photos with classic Disney characters in Halloween costumes, plus some rare characters you’ll rarely see outside of the event. The roster is always changing, and while the Walt Disney World app (My Disney Experience) lists a handful of the meet & greet offerings, you’re sure to encounter a few surprises you didn’t know about. Following the first party of 2023 on August 11th, here is a list of characters we found that may help you maximize your chances of making memories.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2023 Characters:

Mickey Mouse ( Pumpkin Tuxedo) – Town Square Theater

Jack and Sally ( Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas ) – Town Square Theater

Country Bears – Roaming in Frontierland

Alice in Wonderland Characters (Alice, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, possibly more) – Near Mad Tea Party

) – Near Cinderella, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Elena – Princess Fairytale Hall

Winnie the Pooh Characters (Halloween Costumes) – Near The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck Halloween Costumes) – Pete’s Silly Sideshow

Seven Dwarfs – Near Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Goofy (Pirate costume) – Near Barnstormer Starring The Great Goofini

Elvis Stitch – Tomorrowland near the former entrance of Stitch’s Great Escape