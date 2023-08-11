Walt Disney World Monorail System Introduces Themed Holiday Lighting at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Tonight wasn’t just the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the 2023 season, it was also the debut of an extra dose of pixie dust Guests may not have been expecting. As Guests left the party tonight, the Walt Disney World Monorail System delighted onlookers with a Halloween light show.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney World Monorail System unveiled a new holiday-themed lighting package tonight at the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The lights underneath the trains, added for the resort’s 50th anniversary, typically match the colored stripe of the monorail.

Tonight, the lights glowed with a cascading orange and purple pattern that traveled along the length of the trains while in motion.

You can see the new lighting feature in action in the video below.

This is the first time the Walt Disney World Monorail System has used the new lighting feature in conjunction with a themed holiday.

Our assumption is that Guests can expect to see more of this going forward, with the Christmas holiday season being the next obvious choice.