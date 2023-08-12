Head Back to School with Disney Doorables Academy Collectible Figures

Disney Doorables are heading back to school with the new “Disney Doorables Academy” collection! Classic characters are enrolling in extracurricular activities like sports and arts, heading to pep rallys, and joining clubs. Who will your teachers be? Disney characters, of course! This fun new collection comes in a multi-pack themed like a composition notebook, or individual blind-box figures in stackable lockers with fun accessories you can use at school! This brand-new collection is yet another fun way Just Play allows Disney fans to celebrate their fandom while having fun building a collection. Best of all, kids are encouraged to bring their duplicates to school to share or trade with friends.

DISNEY DOORABLES ACADEMY CAMPUS CREW FIGURE PACK

Open the composition book-inspired blind box to reveal a minimum of 5 figures, but a maximum of 7 if you’re super lucky!

Kids will have a great time collecting figures, creating displays, and collaborating with friends to trade for rare, ultra-rare, and special edition figures.

$12.99 at Amazon Target

DISNEY DOORABLES ACADEMY SURPRISE LOCKER

Open the door to find a key to unlock your locker, which contains 1 of 15 unique Doorables figures.

Each locker comes with 5 character-themed class accessories, such as stickers that can be used to decorate the locker or your own notebook.

The 2.75-inch lockers can be stacked to create clever displays.

$5.99 at Amazon Target

Disney Doorables Academy Character List:

Athletics Pete (Rare) Eeyore (Ultra Rare) Winnie the Pooh Goofy Dash Stitch (Rare) Tigger (Rare) Pocahontas

Clubs Genie (Ultra Rare) Donald Duck Piglet (Rare) Tiana Pascal Merida (Rare) Hiro Hamada (Ultra Rare) Kristoff Suzy (Rare)

Faculty Dean Hardscabble Geppetto (Rare) Knowsmore (Ultra Rare) Rainbow Unicorn (Ultra Rare) Ludwig Von Drake Baymax Judy Hopps (Rare)

Pep Rally Kermit Animal (Ultra Rare) Miss Piggy (Rare) Angel

Student Body Rapunzel (Ultra Rare) Cheshire Cat (Rare) Marie Panda Mei Huey Duey (Rare) Louie (Ultra Rare) Fozzie (Ultra Rare) Partysaurus Rex (Ultra Rare) Mulan (Rare) Charlotte (Rare) Belle Aurora (Rare) Cinderella Mickey Mouse Chip (Ultra Rare) Dale



Each Disney Doorables figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall, and features stylized detailing with sparkly glitter eyes. Fun to collect, share, and display, these toys are safe for ages 5 and up.

