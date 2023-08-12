Trolley and Turtle-Lou Debut in Season 2 of “Donkey Hodie” on August 14th, Inspired by “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”

Season 2 of Donkey Hodie premieres Monday, August 14th, on PBS KIDS alongside brand-new episodes of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. But wait, there’s more! Inspired by characters that originated on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, a familiar red vehicle will be making its debut in the new batch of Donkey Hodie episodes. Get ready to meet Trolley!

Trolley is a new moving vehicle character on Donkey Hodie, one that Donkey and Panda can actually ride in! For parents who grew up with Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Trolley’s “dings” might sound familiar. That’s because they’re created with the exact same celeste that was used to create the Neighborhood Trolley sounds on the original show! Another throwback will also be included in Season 2 with the arrival of Turtle-Lou, modeled after Mr. McFeely who even sings the “Speedy Delivery” song in an episode premiering on August 16th.

From Fred Rogers Productions, Donkey Hodie continues the legacy started by its namesake. While the show is tailored to a new generation of kids, the series lovingly embraces Fred Rogers’ philosophy on social-emotional learning for preschool children. And for parents who grew up with Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, additions like Trolley and Turtle-Lou are guaranteed to bring a nostalgic smile to your face while sharing these episodes with your children. Another Fred Rogers Productions show inspired by the legacy of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood also has new episodes debuting this week, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, which also features Trolley. Check your local PBS KIDS listings for timings, or stream on the PBS KIDS app. Visit PBSKIDS.org for more information.

Donkey Hodie Season 2 Launch Episodes:

Trolley Visits Someplace Else – Ding-ding! Trolley visits Someplace Else for a big party. When the pals need help preparing, can they figure out what Trolley’s dings mean?

Wish Upon a Fish – Donkey thinks her pet fish Rogers is magic and will help her do hard things. But is it magic or practice?

The Breakfast Bowl – Donkey and Panda compete against each other in the Breakfast Bowl. Can they still have fun if only one of them can win?

Dancing Dandelions – Donkey, Panda, and Bob Dog plant Dancing Dandelion seeds and help each other find the right music to make the flowers grow.

Speedy Delivery – Turtle-Lou opens a Speedy Delivery service in Someplace Else. But how can he remember which neighbors get which packages?

Ruff Night – The pals have a sleepover at Bob Dog's house, and Donkey can’t fall asleep. Can she change her bedtime routine just for tonight?

A Donkey Dilemma – Donkey promised to help Grampy bathe Gregory and also to play Bubble Bonanza with Panda today. What a dilemma!

The Quiet Game – The pals play too loudly while Rock Star Penguin tries to write a song. They make up a quiet game to help. Who can stay quiet the longest?

Feelings Detectives – Duck Duck has a super big feeling, but she doesn’t know what it is. Detectives Donkey and Panda are on the case!

Clyde’s Cloudy Day – When Clyde feels sad, the pals want to help him feel better, but he needs time. They give him time until he is ready to play.

New Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Episodes: