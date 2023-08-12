TV Recap — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Season 4, Episode 3 “A Star is Reborn”

Gina is a big ‘ole movie star! I mean, she’s not famous yet, but she has her own trailer and isn’t that half the battle? While the secretive relationship is still in full effect, Ricky can’t help but be over-the-moon with the PDA for his newly minted professional actress girlfriend. I mean, who wouldn’t want to show her off in a highly supportive, non-demeaning way?!

At this point, I think we can argue Gina is a multi-hyphenate. She’s juggling filming HSM4 while still trying to take part in the first HSM3 table read. Luckily, a two hour delay allows Gina to run back to the rehearsal room (in full hair and make-up, no less) to join the group. The “Can I Have This Dance” scene begins, so Gina and Ricky go all-in. They are holding out pauses (“tension is fierce, but appropriate for all ages”), they are singing a cappella, and they are doing exact choreo from the movie. Call me Elsa, ‘cause my chills had chills. HELLO!

After I calmed down and the fellow wildcats gave the correct amount of applause, Ricky reveals a big surprise. Thanks to a phone call and Miss Jenn’s approval, Jet has flown in to be a new student at East High and take on the role of Chad! How silly and goofy and fun! Maddox has joined the HSM4 crew as a student PA! How silly and goofy and fun! Ashlyn has immediate romantic tension with Maddox! How steamy and glorious and fun!

Right after an immediate call to set, Miss Jenn solidifies her work as the best modern TV teacher in recent memory by helping Gina with scene work. She breaks down the scene in order to make it digestible and relatable. Gina heads to set confident and, what do you know, delivers a stellar performance. Even real tears and ad libbing make an appearance. Ricky is so impressed he audibly reacts, getting him simultaneously kicked off the set and awarded “Best Boyfriend of the Year.”

Without as much as a warning, Seb is revealed to be working at craft services with his family’s catering cart. Seb and Carlos are back together! My sweet gay heart is overwhelmed at my favorite TV couple being back on my screen. Yet, tensions are still high. Seb does not want to talk, while Carlos is pounding back coffees just to have face time with his boyfriend. Get that boy some Lexapro, ‘cause all that caffeine and stress will lead him down an anxiety-ridden path. (Take it from someone who has been there and back.)

Mack is stunned at Gina’s abilities, especially since he was talking mad crap about her to Alyson Reed (!) prior to the scene. He asks for help coming across as a lived-in high school student. Gina agrees to assist, only if he will help her cope with adding “being famous” to her resume. Unfortunately, this leads to Mack asking them to start a fake relationship for publicity. What could go wrong?! (Is it in bad taste to bring up Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande again?)

Meanwhile, Ricky wants to show that he’s grown as a person and is putting trust in others. He’s not wrong, either. Remember season 1 Ricky? That boy was a bucket of stress and insecurity. We love growth. He decorates Gina’s trailer to celebrate her incredible first day on set and to show how dedicated he is to supporting her through the process. The sweetness levels are at an all-time high. This is regular Coke, no Diet here. She also assures him that she’s committed to continuing with HSM3.

Miss Jenn, on the other hand, is worried about Gina’s juggling. She rings up Dani (!) to offer her support and asks if she’d like to join the cast to work on her own acting abilities. Of all the people, why did Miss Jenn go down such a path?! Miss Jenn?! How could you?! [runs away weeping]

Extra Credit:

“It is gritty. It is dangerous. It is High School Musical 4 .” I would take a bullet for Quinn.

.” I would take a bullet for Quinn. Kourtney’s perfection problem continues to pop up. She asks her mom to return to therapy (come on healthy mental practices!) after Mr. Mazzara (!) says she’s trying to be too perfect for her college applications. They don’t want perfect. They want genuine.

Similarly, on the college front, Ricky seems quite behind with the application process. Maybe his dad should stop making out with Miss Jenn and help his son?! I dunno, just a thought.

If Seb and Carlos break-up, so help me god, Tim Federle will be hearing from my lawyers.

Life may not be predictable, but just know that if Miss Jenn is leading a table read, the girl gonna sing.