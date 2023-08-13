Interview: “Capturing Home” with Amy Neunsinger and Kate Martindale

Magnolia Network’s second season of Capturing Home with designers Amy Neunsinger and Kate Martindale has premiered and the design duo takes viewers to a variety of homes as they help homeowners refine their residence by making one-of-a-kind spaces.

Sometimes it’s small changes with a fresh coat of paint and a new layout for a room and in some instances major work is done to help their clients find balance in their homes. Their motto is the small moves are the big moves, and while many interior design shows look to showcase the drama and intensity of home renovation, Amy and Kate look at how best to help their clients find the balance and what they want in their home.

Recently, I had a chance to talk with Amy and Kate about the show, and what it was like filming their second season for the Magnolia Network series. Check out my interview below:



